DTRA Trains Indonesian Military on Epidemiology and Health Security

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Biological Threat Reduction Program (BTRP) conducted an Intermediate Epidemiology Health Security Training for Indonesian Armed Forces Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI) clinical and laboratory professionals from September 17th to 19th 2024. The event was held at RSAL Dr. Ramelan Navy Hospital in Surabaya, Indonesia, and provided 30 Indonesian personnel an expanded understanding of epidemiology principles and best practices, including skills that can be immediately applied at individual TNI military medical facilities. The training event incorporated lectures, interactive sessions, breakout group exercises, epidemiological analysis mentorship sessions and was part of a series of events which established an in-house cadre of trainers that will increase TNI training capacity and sustainability.



For DTRA BTRP, Navy LCDR Brittany Harris provided remarks commenting on the training and how it will improve specific aspects of health security such as helping laboratory technicians grasp how their work fits into the broader TNI health landscape and understanding the impact of their efforts on disease control and prevention.



Harris also commented on the significance of the training in Indonesia, stating, “This week represents an important milestone within our Health Security Training series and will further develop the initial Java-based cohort, enhancing proficiency and capabilities as health security resources and future TNI trainers.”



This week’s event marked the culmination of a whole year of training events aimed at reestablishing an in-house training cadre for TNI. Additionally, this event fulfilled the fourth and final 2024 bilateral training commitment made between TNI and BTRP in December 2023 at the annual U.S.-Indonesia Bilateral Defense Dialogue.





For more information on this facility and other DTRA programs, visit www.dtra.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2024 Date Posted: 10.17.2024 15:06 Story ID: 483363 Location: SURABAYA, ID Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DTRA Trains Indonesian Military on Epidemiology and Health Security, by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.