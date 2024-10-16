USAF Test Pilot School and the Operator Performance Laboratory partner to prepare future test leaders, conduct autonomy research

Photo By Madeline Guadarrama | Two L-29's from the University of Iowa's Operator Performance Laboratory recently...... read more read more Photo By Madeline Guadarrama | Two L-29's from the University of Iowa's Operator Performance Laboratory recently supported several test initiatives in collaboration with the United States Air Force Test Pilot School. The thirty-day deployment at Edwards helped students and instructors obtain key research in the areas of autonomy and machine learning (Air Force photo by Madeline Guadarrama). see less | View Image Page

The United States Air Force Test Pilot School, in collaboration with the University of Iowa's College of Engineering Operator Performance Laboratory, recently made advances in modernizing the student curriculum while providing critical data for continued research in machine learning.

Through the utilization of two highly modified L-29 test aircraft, students assigned to class 24A were exposed to a variety of aircraft human systems integration, including a specialized form of helmet tracking known as "Rhino Pointing," hands-on throttle and stick controls, and becoming comfortable with fifth-generation haptics using touchscreen large-area displays.

Despite being nearly 60 years old, the lab's special L-29 aircraft are modified with advanced displays, experimental datalinks, onboard sensors, and provide a variety of flight test instrumentation for rapid data acquisition and analysis.

During the thirty-day deployment, the L-29 aircraft also supported a Test Pilot School instructor research project known as "Have Fortitude," aimed at developing trust in autonomy to support additional objectives for the DARPA ACE program. The aircraft were also modified to fly cameras that captured high-resolution imagery of simulated air-to-air engagements over the Edwards airspace, which will be utilized to help develop future live agent development for programs aimed at merging artificial intelligence and combat aircraft.

"It was fantastic to be a part the inaugural deployment of Operator Performance Laboratory assets to Edwards” said Maj. Kyle Smith, an experimental test pilot and current PhD student at the University of Iowa. “Not only did we collect meaningful data for several research efforts, but we also exposed future test leaders to critical technology and concepts that are increasingly relevant in today's environment” noted Maj. Smith.

The flying projects are the latest milestone as part of an ongoing collaboration between the Air Force Test Pilot School and the Operator Performance Laboratory, which includes an agreement where school instructors obtain their PhD in an advanced field before returning to instruct future test leaders. Test Pilot School instructors and graduates began work in 2020 to use the L-29 aircraft as additional test beds for AI research and development.

“This partnership is a fantastic example of Air Force Test Pilot School collaborating with academia to benefit broader DoD efforts” said Wei Lee, senior instructor at Air Force Test Pilot School. “Within a single deployment we provided students with a unique qualitative evaluation flight, broadened our staff experience, and supported DARPA through flight test expertise. All this also concurrently benefited current research for our PhD candidates at the Operator Performance Laboratory”.

The Air Force Test Pilot School continues to seek unique partnerships within academia and private industry to further enhance research and technology in an era of Global Power Competition.