Fort McCoy DES Fire Department observes 2024 National Fire Prevention Week, Month

National Fire Prevention Week 2024 took place from Oct. 6-12, and October is also National Fire Prevention Month. During this time, the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) Fire Department took advantage of the observances to further inform the post community about fire safety.



“The theme for this year is ‘Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work For You,’” said Fort McCoy Fire Inspector Curt Ladwig with the DES Fire Department, referring to the National Fire Protection Agency’s (NFPA) theme on fire prevention for 2024.



In an NFPA news release at https://www.nfpa.org/about-nfpa/press-room/news-releases/2024/nfpa-announces-smoke-alarms-make-them-work-for-you-as-official-theme-for-fire-prevention-week, the organization stated why the theme was chosen.



“This year’s focus on working smoke alarms comes in response to NFPA data, which shows that the majority of U.S. home fire deaths continue to occur in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms,” the release states. “Having working smoke alarms in the home reduces the risk of dying in a home fire by more than half (54 percent). However, roughly three out of five fire deaths occur in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms. More than one-third (38 percent) of home fire deaths result from fires in which no smoke alarms are present.”



During National Fire Prevention Week, Ladwig taught several fire extinguisher training classes. Ladwig also led the discussion about fire safety at the quarterly Fort McCoy Safety and Occupational Health Advisory Council meeting held that week as well.



Ladwig said these kinds of efforts to educate people on fire safety, not just during the observances but year-round, are extremely important.



“Fire prevention is education,” Ladwig said. “We need to teach adults and children how to be fire safe.”



In the NFPA news release, they discussed more about the importance of smoke detectors and how they help save lives.





“Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area (like a hallway), and on each level (including the basement) of the home,” the release states. “Make sure smoke alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities. Test smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button.



“Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old or don’t respond when tested,” the release further states.



Ladwig also offers some fire safety tips that the NFPA recommends.



“According to the NFPA, a fire department responds to a fire in the United States every 23 seconds, so it’s important to be prepared,” Ladwig said.



Among those ways to be prepared include to have a fire-evacuation plan. For that, people should, according to the NFPA:



— ensure everyone agrees on the plan.



— communicate your plan.



— set goals.



— rehearse procedure.



— observe and reflect.



Ladwig also shared the 10 ‘dos and don’ts’ of fire safety, which he’s shared regularly in many presentations.



DO

— Install and check smoke detectors.



— Have and know how to use a fire extinguisher.



— Keep doors and hallways clear.



— Have an escape plan.



— Give space heaters space.



DON'T

— Leave open flames unattended (candles, grills, etc.).



— Have too many plugs in one outlet.



— Heat your home with your oven.



— Hang items from sprinkler heads.



— Prop open fire doors.



Fire prevention messaging was also shown throughout the post through October at the Main Gate, at Gate 20, and on the DES building from the fire department. Plus, throughout the year, Ladwig said the department works with directorates and the workforce to ensure fire safety is commonplace for everyone to be aware of its dangers and to be ready in case of a fire.



On Nov. 3, the “fall back” time change will also take place nationwide. Ladwig noted that is also good time to check batteries in smoke detectors at home.



Learn more about fire prevention by contacting Ladwig at the Fort McCoy DES Fire Department or by visiting the NFPA website at https://www.nfpa.org.



