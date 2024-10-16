Cadet Command inducts 25 new members into ROTC Hall of Fame

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The U.S. Army Cadet Command proudly inducted 25 distinguished alumni into the Army ROTC Hall of Fame Oct. 14 during the Cadet Luncheon at the Association of the United States Army's annual meeting in Washington, D.C.
“Since 1916, Army ROTC has produced more than 700,000 officers, and some of the best of the best of those officers are here today,” said Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, commanding general of Cadet Command.
The Hall of Fame, created in 2016 during the Army ROTC Centennial celebration, honors the remarkable achievements of Army ROTC alumni who have made significant contributions to the nation, the U.S. Army, and the Army ROTC program. In addition to Alumni, hundreds of Senior and Junior Army ROTC cadets attended to hear from senior leaders and witness the Hall of Fame ceremony.
“For the cadets in the crowd, this is your perspective of where you are today, and where you could be in the future,” said Barnett as he referenced the Hall of Fame inductees.
This year, 25 new members inducted into the ROTC Hall of Fame.
Gen. Gary Brito - Penn State University
Gen. James J. Mingus - Winona State University
Gen. Laura J. Richardson - Metropolitan State University
Gen. (Ret) Robert W. RisCassi - University of Rhode Island
Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson - Hampton University
Maj. Gen. James M. Smith - Christopher Newport University
Maj. Gen. (Ret) Jere H. Akin - North Georgia College - The Military College of Georgia
Maj. Gen. (Ret) Timothy P. Williams - Virginia Tech
Maj. Gen. (Ret) Christopher S. Ballard - Furman University
Maj. Gen. (Ret) Jeffrey P. Kramer - Loyola University Maryland
Maj. Gen. (Ret) Janet L. Cobb - University of Alabama
Maj. Gen. (Ret) Miguel A. Castellanos - University of California- Fresno
Col. William H. Putnam - Tulane University
Col. (Ret) Roland J. Tiso Jr. - The Virginia Military Institute
Col. (Ret) William A. MacKinlay - University of Rhode Island
Col. (Ret) Lillian "Anita" Dixon - Hampton University
Col. (Ret) Mark Erwin - Wake Forest University
Col. (Ret) M. Tia Johnson - Hampton University
Col. (Ret) Richard B. Waterhouse - Texas A&M University- Kingsville
Col. (Ret) Richard Halbleib - Morehead State University
Lt. Col (Ret) Herbert Sanders Jr., - Fort Valley State University
Lt. Col. (Ret) Dan Bement - Western Michigan University
Capt. (Ret) Fred Ranck - University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
*Posthumous
*Col. (Ret) Robert H. Clark - North Georgia College-The Military College of Georgia
*COL (Ret) Donald W. Wiethuechter - University of Washington
