Cadet Command inducts 25 new members into ROTC Hall of Fame

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The U.S. Army Cadet Command proudly inducted 25 distinguished alumni into the Army ROTC Hall of Fame Oct. 14 during the Cadet Luncheon at the Association of the United States Army's annual meeting in Washington, D.C.



“Since 1916, Army ROTC has produced more than 700,000 officers, and some of the best of the best of those officers are here today,” said Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, commanding general of Cadet Command.



The Hall of Fame, created in 2016 during the Army ROTC Centennial celebration, honors the remarkable achievements of Army ROTC alumni who have made significant contributions to the nation, the U.S. Army, and the Army ROTC program. In addition to Alumni, hundreds of Senior and Junior Army ROTC cadets attended to hear from senior leaders and witness the Hall of Fame ceremony.



“For the cadets in the crowd, this is your perspective of where you are today, and where you could be in the future,” said Barnett as he referenced the Hall of Fame inductees.



This year, 25 new members inducted into the ROTC Hall of Fame.



Gen. Gary Brito - Penn State University

Gen. James J. Mingus - Winona State University

Gen. Laura J. Richardson - Metropolitan State University

Gen. (Ret) Robert W. RisCassi - University of Rhode Island

Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson - Hampton University

Maj. Gen. James M. Smith - Christopher Newport University

Maj. Gen. (Ret) Jere H. Akin - North Georgia College - The Military College of Georgia

Maj. Gen. (Ret) Timothy P. Williams - Virginia Tech

Maj. Gen. (Ret) Christopher S. Ballard - Furman University

Maj. Gen. (Ret) Jeffrey P. Kramer - Loyola University Maryland

Maj. Gen. (Ret) Janet L. Cobb - University of Alabama

Maj. Gen. (Ret) Miguel A. Castellanos - University of California- Fresno

Col. William H. Putnam - Tulane University

Col. (Ret) Roland J. Tiso Jr. - The Virginia Military Institute

Col. (Ret) William A. MacKinlay - University of Rhode Island

Col. (Ret) Lillian "Anita" Dixon - Hampton University

Col. (Ret) Mark Erwin - Wake Forest University

Col. (Ret) M. Tia Johnson - Hampton University

Col. (Ret) Richard B. Waterhouse - Texas A&M University- Kingsville

Col. (Ret) Richard Halbleib - Morehead State University

Lt. Col (Ret) Herbert Sanders Jr., - Fort Valley State University

Lt. Col. (Ret) Dan Bement - Western Michigan University

Capt. (Ret) Fred Ranck - University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

*Posthumous

*Col. (Ret) Robert H. Clark - North Georgia College-The Military College of Georgia

*COL (Ret) Donald W. Wiethuechter - University of Washington