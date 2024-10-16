Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadet Command inducts 25 new members into ROTC Hall of Fame

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Story by Ian Ives 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    FORT KNOX, Ky. – The U.S. Army Cadet Command proudly inducted 25 distinguished alumni into the Army ROTC Hall of Fame Oct. 14 during the Cadet Luncheon at the Association of the United States Army's annual meeting in Washington, D.C.

    “Since 1916, Army ROTC has produced more than 700,000 officers, and some of the best of the best of those officers are here today,” said Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, commanding general of Cadet Command.

    The Hall of Fame, created in 2016 during the Army ROTC Centennial celebration, honors the remarkable achievements of Army ROTC alumni who have made significant contributions to the nation, the U.S. Army, and the Army ROTC program. In addition to Alumni, hundreds of Senior and Junior Army ROTC cadets attended to hear from senior leaders and witness the Hall of Fame ceremony.

    “For the cadets in the crowd, this is your perspective of where you are today, and where you could be in the future,” said Barnett as he referenced the Hall of Fame inductees.

    This year, 25 new members inducted into the ROTC Hall of Fame.

    Gen. Gary Brito - Penn State University
    Gen. James J. Mingus - Winona State University
    Gen. Laura J. Richardson - Metropolitan State University
    Gen. (Ret) Robert W. RisCassi - University of Rhode Island
    Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson - Hampton University
    Maj. Gen. James M. Smith - Christopher Newport University
    Maj. Gen. (Ret) Jere H. Akin - North Georgia College - The Military College of Georgia
    Maj. Gen. (Ret) Timothy P. Williams - Virginia Tech
    Maj. Gen. (Ret) Christopher S. Ballard - Furman University
    Maj. Gen. (Ret) Jeffrey P. Kramer - Loyola University Maryland
    Maj. Gen. (Ret) Janet L. Cobb - University of Alabama
    Maj. Gen. (Ret) Miguel A. Castellanos - University of California- Fresno
    Col. William H. Putnam - Tulane University
    Col. (Ret) Roland J. Tiso Jr. - The Virginia Military Institute
    Col. (Ret) William A. MacKinlay - University of Rhode Island
    Col. (Ret) Lillian "Anita" Dixon - Hampton University
    Col. (Ret) Mark Erwin - Wake Forest University
    Col. (Ret) M. Tia Johnson - Hampton University
    Col. (Ret) Richard B. Waterhouse - Texas A&M University- Kingsville
    Col. (Ret) Richard Halbleib - Morehead State University
    Lt. Col (Ret) Herbert Sanders Jr., - Fort Valley State University
    Lt. Col. (Ret) Dan Bement - Western Michigan University
    Capt. (Ret) Fred Ranck - University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
    *Posthumous
    *Col. (Ret) Robert H. Clark - North Georgia College-The Military College of Georgia
    *COL (Ret) Donald W. Wiethuechter - University of Washington

