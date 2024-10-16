AS2 Villafañe-Mercado’s Story From Active Duty to Reserves and Back Again

Carlos Villafañe-Mercado is the kind of Sailor who seems to be always on the go, and if he’s not physically moving, his mind certainly is. The aviation support equipment technician second class petty officer stationed at Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Corpus Christi, is a master of transitions. His own journey from active duty to reserve and back to active duty is a story of love for helping others find their own paths.



Originally from Ponce, Puerto Rico, Carlos’s adventure in the Navy started with a clear desire to serve. He spent five years on active duty, even having served onboard USS Kearsarge (LHD 3). “Great ship. Loved it. Miss it. Did one and a half deployments on it,” said Carlos when speaking of his time on the ship. But when it came time to shift gears in life, he desired to go on a new path and discover opportunities in the civilian sector.



“I wasn't ready to fully get out of the Navy,” Carlos recalls. “I didn’t think I was finished. I also wanted to have one foot in and one foot out.” Carlos decided to join the Navy Reserve. He received a new job or rate, one of AZ or Aviation Administration Maintenance, but he really missed his previous rate as an AS or Aviation Support Equipment Technician, which he worked on active duty.



When Carlos arrived at NRC Corpus Christi as a reservist, he was welcomed with open arms. “When I first came in, they saw me as someone who got put in the wrong spot,” Carlos says. “They helped me and supported me through the process. Their dedication really influenced my decision to go back active.”



Carlos’s stint in the reserves might have been brief, but it was a crucial period of self-discovery. He realized that active duty was where he belonged. The RC to AC program was his bridge back, and it wasn’t long before he was back in the thick of it, reinvigorated and ready to contribute.



Today, Carlos is an active duty Sailor who thrives as the Command Career Counselor at NRC Corpus Christi, back serving in his original rate of AS. His role is vital in guiding reservists through their career opportunities. His desk is always busy with Sailors eager to explore their options.



“I’ve been giving reservists a new insight into active duty,” Carlos says. “A lot of people want to convert outside their rate because they’re not passionate about it. I help them find that passion and love for the Navy and their job. It’s a pretty easy process if you know the ropes.”



Carlos’s dedication is evident in his impressive track record. He’s already helped 17 reservists transition to active duty, a testament to his belief in the program and his knack for making it work. “Right now, retention isn’t the best,” he acknowledges. “But I’ve seen 100% successful acceptance in all rates through the RC to AC program. Doesn’t matter what rate it is—I’ll get you in there.”



Looking ahead, Carlos has ambitious goals. He aims to make chief and eventually become an officer, possibly seeking a college degree in mechanical engineering or NASCAR technology.



“I just want to be a beacon for others,” he says with a hopeful smile. “I know it’s tough out there in the Navy. I want to provide the information and guidance that I needed and that others need to make a career out of it.”



For more information about RC to AC, click on the link below: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Community-Management/Enlisted/Selected-Reserves/RC-to-AC/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2024 Date Posted: 10.17.2024 13:13 Story ID: 483347 Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US Hometown: PONCE, PR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AS2 Villafañe-Mercado’s Story From Active Duty to Reserves and Back Again, by CDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.