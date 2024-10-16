Munson Army Health Center, local university strengthen partnership

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas, -- Leaders from Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, visited nearby University of Saint Mary, Oct. 4, to discuss existing partnerships and future opportunities.



“We have a training agreement between Munson Army Health Center and the University of Saint Mary, Division of Nursing. The training agreement includes clinic training opportunities for students pursing the Master of Science in Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner degree,” said Tim Stevens, Munson’s deputy to the commander for Quality and Safety.



Military spouses living on post are among the nursing division’s student population, so supporting a rotation at Munson is a convenient option that helps grow the profession and supports military families.



“The feedback we got was great, and our student had nothing but praise for the experience at Munson,” said Karen Kidder, nursing division director at the university.



During the visit Munson team members were invited to the university’s medical simulation lab. The lab features half a dozen high-fidelity training manikins that can closely mimic human body functions. These devices, like those used in the Army, are controlled remotely by an instructor to simulate real life medical scenarios.



“We used similar devices at the MSTC (Military Simulation Training Center) at Fort Cavazos,” said Lt. Col. Gwendolyn O’Keefe, Munson’s deputy commander for nursing. “During training events Soldiers were evaluated on their ability to provide life-saving care in a high-stress, simulated combat environment. These scenarios help them build the muscle memory and confidence to perform these skills downrange.”



Munson recently stood up its own simulation lab used to provide required combat medical training for Soldiers, including Reserve and National Guard units in the surrounding Kansas and Missouri communities. CPR, First Aid, and AED training for units on post is also available at Munson.



“We can provide most requirements locally for our medics and LPNs (licensed practical nurse), but we are always looking at ways to complete the circle without sending our medics to other posts if we don’t have too,” said Capt. Andrew Ingalls, medical company commander.



Munson Army Health Center supports Fort Leavenworth and the Combined Arms Center through readiness, wellness, and healthcare for service members, retirees, and their families.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2024 Date Posted: 10.17.2024 13:08 Story ID: 483341 Location: LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Munson Army Health Center, local university strengthen partnership, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.