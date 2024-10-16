NY National Guard Soldiers and Airmen return from hurricane response missions

Photo By Spc. Joseph Liggio | Florida Governor Ron DeSantis greets New York Army National Guard Soldiers from the...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Joseph Liggio | Florida Governor Ron DeSantis greets New York Army National Guard Soldiers from the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team who deployed in response to Hurricane Milton, in Bradenton, Florida on October 12, 2024. The New York National Guard deployed 65 Soldiers and Airmen to Florida to assist the Florida National Guard in responding to the storm at the direction of Governor Kathy Hochul. The Soldiers returned to New York on October 17, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio) see less | View Image Page

LATHAM, New York--The 113 New York Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airmen who deployed to North Carolina and Florida to assist in the responses to hurricanes Helene and Milton, have all returned home.



At the direction of Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York National Guard deployed 48 Soldiers and Airmen to assist the North Carolina National Guard in the wake of Hurricane Helene, which struck the state on September 27, 2024.



Sixteen Soldiers and three CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopters deployed from Rochester to South Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 29 and began flying missions into the western mountains of North Carolina.



They completed their missions and returned to Rochester’s Army Aviation Support Facility on October 9 after moving 99 tons of relief supplies, ranging from food and water to hay for cattle, and 32 emergency response personnel.



The New York Air National Guard’s 107th Attack Wing deployed the wing’s Fatality Search and Recovery Team on October 1. The Airmen are specially trained to locate the remains of people killed in a disaster and respectfully recover them.



They worked in support of the medical examiners office in Yancy County and returned to New York on October 15.



Twenty Soldiers assigned to the 204th Engineer Battalion deployed to South Carolina on October 3, with 17 pieces of engineering equipment. They were originally slated to support the South Carolina National Guard but were redirected to assist in North Carolina.



After operating briefly Yancy County, North Carolina, they returned to their home stations in Horseheads and Camp Smith near Peekskill on October 17.



As Hurricane Milton approached Florida, Hochul directed the New York National Guard to deploy 65 Soldiers and Airmen to support Florida’s National Guard.



On October 9, two C-17s assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing moved 41 Soldiers from the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team from Hancock Air National Guard Base in Syracuse to Cecil Airport in Jacksonville Florida.



The Soldiers, from the 2nd Battalion 108th Infantry, performed general support missions. During one food distribution mission they were visited by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. They returned to Hancock Field on October 15 on board two C-17s from the 105th Airlift Wing.



Also on October 9, 24 Airmen from the 106th Rescue Wing, based in Westhampton Beach, were also sent to Florida. The Airmen were pararescue Airmen specially trained in a host of skills, including small boat operations.



They deployed boats and vehicles on board two of the wing’s HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft, while a small contingent drove trucks and trailers to Camp Blanding Florida.



Because there was less flooding than anticipated, the 106th Rescue Wing Airmen returned home on October 11.