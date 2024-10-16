Fort Leonard Wood’s 399th Army Band to inactivate with farewell performance

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The public is invited to gather to listen as the 399th Army Band plays its final notes during a concert and inactivation ceremony Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. in Nutter Field House.

According to Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jared DeLaney, 399th Army Band commander and bandmaster, the band is being inactivated as part of the Army’s force restructure.

“The final performance and inactivation ceremony on Oct. 24 will officially inactivate the 399th Army Band. We will case our guidon and dismiss the drum major. We will tell the history of the 399th Army Band through music, bidding farewell to the Soldiers and communities we’ve supported over the last 70 years,” DeLaney said.

The band was originally activated more than 80 years ago, on June 1, 1944, as the 399th Armed Service Forces Band in Naples, Italy. Two years later, on Sept. 5, 1946, the band officially accepted their current name, the 399th Army Band. They were briefly inactivated on Jan. 20, 1947, following the end of their tour in Europe, only to be reactivated, from Nov. 13, 1947, to May 5, 1949.

It wasn’t until March 7, 1955, that the band was reactivated once again at their current home, Fort Leonard Wood, where, from day one, they have had an integral role in, not only the ceremonies they have performed in, but the history of the installation, as well.

It is hard to say exactly how many events the 399th has participated in over the years, but DeLaney said they have performed in 268 in just this last year.

“We are part of something that predates our nation and our Army,” DeLaney said. “Military musicians are an incredible value to the military in preserving traditions and heritage, paying tribute to our fallen, supporting our veterans and civilian communities in recruiting and through outreach, and providing the connective tissue that brings our Army closer to the American citizen.”

With 70 years of continuous service at Fort Leonard Wood, the 399th has been on post longer than any other unit.

During this challenging and emotional time of change, DeLaney said the Army is being flexible and supportive by waiving the “minimum time on station” as well as considering accommodations regarding locations and timeframes.

“I believe the U.S. Army is going above and beyond to take care of the Soldiers and families of the 399th Army Band,” he said. “Our first sergeant is working closely with the Army Bands Talent Management NCO at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command.”

DeLaney said it has been an honor to serve the Fort Leonard Wood community as bandmaster.

“It’s difficult to hear people say, ‘the last 399th bandmaster.’ It is an honor — one that I don’t take lightly. To serve with such a unique formation in the U.S. Army, delivering its unique capabilities, is something few can say. I’m so very proud of our Soldiers and the 399th Army Band; adding to and closing the storied history and legacy of a phenomenal organization,” DeLaney said.

For the last four years, Sgt. 1st Class Brian Mackie, has been a bass guitar player for the 399th Army Band. He also serves as the band’s platoon sergeant.

Mackie is set to retire next year after 24 years of service. He said he thinks it is appropriate that the ending of his Army career is intertwined with the ending of the 399th Army Band.

“When I arrived at this duty station, I knew this would most likely be my last assignment. I find it ironic, and in some ways fitting, that I will be one of the last members of the unit here on Fort Leonard Wood,” Mackie said. “I’m honored that I am here, and able to use my experience, to help our personnel transition to their new assignments.”

Mackie said he hopes Nutter Field House is packed with supporters Oct. 24 to witness the band’s final performance.

“This concert will be an opportunity to be part of a historic event, marking the end of our 70 years on this installation. We look forward to sharing our history and providing one last musical offering before we go,” Mackie said.

DeLaney agreed.

“This will be a special event, meaning that Fort Leonard Wood will be open to the public,” DeLaney said. “We hope to see as many people there as possible.”

According to Rick Vise, Directorate of Emergency Services chief of the Security Operations, beginning an hour before the concert and inactivation, at 5 p.m., “those wishing to attend the event should inform the gate guard.”

Vise said visitors must have proper identification to access the installation.

“All personnel must present a Real ID identification,” Vise said. “If they are not in possession of an approved Real ID identification, they will be directed to the visitor center at which time they must present an approved supplement document. Then a pass specifically for the event will be issued. If they do not have one of the below documents, they will be denied access.”

• US passport or passport card

• Certified birth certificate (not a photo copy)

• Social Security Card (not a photo copy)

• School identification card with photograph (high school and college age students)

• U.S. military or draft record (DD Form 214)

• U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Card

• Transportation Worker Identification Card (TWIC)

• U.S. Native American tribal document

• New VA health card

“If denial criteria is identified,” Vise said, “They will be denied unescorted access.”

More information about access denial criteria, the federal Real ID Act and other base access requirements can be found on Fort Leonard Wood’s visitors access page.

(Editor’s note: Dawn Arden, Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office, contributed to this story.)

