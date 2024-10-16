V Corps leaders discuss unique stewardship responsibilities

Photo By Maj. Daniel Parker | Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, V Corps commanding general, shares his insights on...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Daniel Parker | Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, V Corps commanding general, shares his insights on battalion and corps level leadership responsibilities with 55 battalion command teams from across the total army at the 2024 Association of the United States Army's Leader Solarium. Costanza described how critical it is for commanders and command sergeants major to foster trust and be advocates for their formations. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Daniel Parker) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — At the Association of the U.S. Army 2024 Leader Solarium, leaders from across the Total Army gathered for a three-day event aimed at fostering professional development and addressing key issues across the service. For the 55 battalion command teams and command sergeants major in attendance, Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, V Corps commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Philip Blaisdell played pivotal roles in shaping the discussions.



The solarium, held on behalf of the chief of staff of the U.S. Army, is rooted in President Dwight D. Eisenhower's tradition of using upward feedback to solve organizational challenges. This year's theme, "How can the Army strengthen the profession?" prompted leaders to tackle issues of readiness, modernization, and fiscal responsibility.



In alignment with V Corps' focus on building U.S. warfighting readiness in Europe, Costanza emphasized the importance of candid communication within the Army.



“I'm going to be candid with you, and I will tell you that being candid and having hard conversations is the only way we're going to make our Army better,” he said. His remarks resonated with the room of senior leaders, underlining the need for transparent leadership at every level.



Costanza also delved into the Army's fiscal challenges, urging participants to understand the broader financial landscape and its impact on the Department of Defense. He pointed out that the Army must carefully balance modernization and training readiness amid limited flexible spending.



“How do we balance readiness and modernization? And this is something you all play a part in,” he told the gathered leaders, calling for strategic thinking and innovation in the face of financial constraints.



This concept reflects V Corps' commitment to its posture, ensuring that the corps is prepared to defend NATO and its territorial integrity while modernizing equipment and improving force posture across NATO’s eastern flank.



Blaisdell underscored the importance of culture within the Army, stating, "Culture takes time, and commanders own the culture. We drive it and as NCOs, you guys own it." Blaisdell continued, emphasizing the critical role noncommissioned officers play in shaping and sustaining the Army's culture, a key theme that echoed throughout the solarium's discussions on leadership and accountability.



The V Corps commander reminded those in attendance that their roles as battalion commanders and command sergeants major carry an obligation to serve as stewards of the Army profession.



"All of you have a responsibility to help make our Army better," Costanza said, encouraging leaders to challenge the status quo and think critically about solutions rather than simply accepting existing processes.



In a call to action, he stressed the importance of relationships within the Army, saying, “I expect you to be a good battalion commander, a good battalion sergeant major. But how do you help your partners on the left and right be better?”



The solarium provided a unique platform for attendees to present their recommendations directly to the secretary, chief of staff, and sergeant major of the Army. For V Corps, Costanza’s leadership and vision set a clear example, reinforcing the importance of trust, fiscal responsibility, and strategic thinking for the future of the Army.