LEAD police participate in active shooter training

Photo By Pam Goodhart | 241003-A-BS696-1002 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Officer Anthony Nickas (left), LEAD Department...... read more read more Photo By Pam Goodhart | 241003-A-BS696-1002 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Officer Anthony Nickas (left), LEAD Department of the Army security guard, and Army Sgt. Senequai Mann, military police officer, load magazines with dummy rounds during an active shooter training exercise at Letterkenny Army Depot on Oct. 3. Directorate of Emergency Services Law Enforcement, Security Division personnel progressed through three different active shooter scenarios known as crawl, walk, and run. All officers, including instructors and safety officers, wore personal protective equipment. The teams used dummy rounds (paint ball) to provide a realistic as possible scenario. (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart) see less | View Image Page

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – On Oct. 3, Letterkenny Army Depot Directorate of Emergency Services Law Enforcement, Security Division personnel successfully completed their annual active shooter force-on-force training.



“We have never had to respond to an active shooter on the depot and we hope we never have to,” said Lt. Ronald Boughton, DES Law Enforcement, Security Division training officer. “This force-on-force training is to keep our officers prepared in the event of an active shooter.”



The training started in the classroom, moved to the range, and ended with scenarios at the depot’s training house.



“The scenario-based training provided physical and physiological stress as the officers perform a systematic, methodical search of a building, while emphasizing teamwork with effective communication,” said Boughton. “The teams responded to simulated calls of possible gun fire or barricaded suspects.”



The teams progressed through three different scenarios known as crawl, walk, and run. All officers, including instructors and safety officers, wore personal protective equipment. The teams used dummy rounds (paint ball) to provide a realistic as possible scenario.



The Crawl phase consisted of reporting and completing a systematic room-to-room search of the building and finding the building secured.



The Walk phase consisted of force-on-target scenarios, as the teams searched each room for initial engagement or encounter with hostile targets. They do this while adhering to the plus-one rule, always look for additional threats and weapons. They use this phase with the understanding that threats still exist even after the first suspect goes down.



The Run phase was the final force-on-force training where the teams began their search of the building until they hear gun shots and then they proceed directly to the threat. Once the teams eliminate the threat, they back clear all rooms that they bypassed to go directly to the threat.



“Officer Sean Stark, DES Law Enforcement, Security Division firearms and active shooter instructor, conducted the training and provided the experience and knowledge to ensure that our officers focused on eliminating the threat,” said Boughton. “His dedication to the training program significantly contributes to the enhancement of DES’s readiness and mission accomplishments.



“All teams received training on dynamic and deliberate entrances, moving quickly through the fatal funnels (doorways), staying off walls, and always providing rear security,” said Boughton. “We are extremely proud of the officers for successfully completing this training as they stand ready to respond to any situation here on the depot.”