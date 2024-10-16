Kessel Run mission key to DAF BATTLE NETWORK

HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Ma. – Kessel Run’s senior materiel leader recently reenforced the criticality of its mission sets in delivering the DAF BATTLE NETWORK.



As a new division in the Department of the Air Force’s Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management, Kessel Run delivers resilient command and control, and targeting software capabilities that provide warfighters with decision advantage.



“At Kessel Run, we architect and acquire the means to connect weapon systems with the warfighters and decision makers,” Col. Richard Lopez said. “We are a key element of the DAF BATTLE NETWORK that supports the joint force, the Air Force, and Space Force to make operational decisions faster than our adversaries.”



Each of Kessel Run’s branches contribute to the overall DAF BATTLE NETWORK in a specific and unique way. KR’s Operational Command and Control branch supports the Air Operations Center Weapon System, which serves as the nerve center of air campaigns. The Wing Command and Control branch serves to inform and execute the air tasking order through agile combat employment. The All Domain Common Platform branch delivers the fully-managed platform for C2 applications that run globally to enable distributed and disaggregated operations.



“The objective of KR is to deliver a cohesive, coherent suite of capabilities that work together to deliver decision advantage,” Lopez said. “We need to make sure our capabilities work every time under the worst possible conditions to ensure the DAF BATTLE NETWORK is delivering decision quality information at the fastest speeds and to the right decision makers at every level of war. We are in integral element of the overarching C3BM strategy that will deliver unifying architectural decisions across a wide spectrum of capabilities for Air Force, Space Force, and Joint Command and Control. This unifying paradigm will increase combat lethality and support military deterrence to safeguard our nation and our way of life.”



“Kessel Run brings a great deal of innovation and speed to the team,” said Maj. Gen. Luke Cropsey, C3BM’s program executive officer. “They enable the DAF BATTLE NETWORK by connecting data in real time to our warfighters and providing situational awareness our decision makers need.”



As an integrating PEO, C3BM is responsible for acquiring and delivering the DAF BATTLE NETWORK. The office is composed of nearly 2,700 Airmen, Guardians, government civilians, and contractors. The DAF BATTLE NETWORK is the integrated system of systems connecting sensor, effector, and logistics systems providing better situational awareness, faster decisions, and decisive direction. In short, resilient decision advantage to the joint force.

