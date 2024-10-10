DoDEA Americas High Schools Named to College Board's AP School Honor Roll, Again

Photo By Michael ODay | The College Board announced that DoDEA Americas high schools have been named to the...... read more read more Photo By Michael ODay | The College Board announced that DoDEA Americas high schools have been named to the Advanced Placement (AP) School Honor Roll. The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening access to advanced coursework. Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

The College Board has announced that Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas high schools have been named to the prestigious AP School Honor Roll for the 2023-24 academic year. This honor recognizes schools that have demonstrated a strong commitment to expanding access to Advanced Placement (AP) courses and supporting students on their paths to college success.



The AP School Honor Roll celebrates schools that prioritize AP programs, offering students the opportunity to engage in college-level coursework, accelerate graduation timelines, and cultivate a culture of academic rigor. Research consistently shows that students who participate in AP courses are more likely to enroll in college and earn their degrees on time.



"I am incredibly proud of all our high schools' efforts to promote participation in and success with our students taking AP courses," said Dr. Judith Minor, Director for Student Excellence, DoDEA Americas. "It's an outstanding achievement to have our high schools recognized on the AP School Honor Roll. Offering AP coursework prepares our military-connected students for success in higher education and provides a significant financial benefit to families by offering college credit opportunities."



AP courses are designed to challenge students academically while providing clear expectations, encouraging critical analysis of evidence, and researching diverse perspectives—qualities particularly vital for military-connected students. As many military families experience frequent relocations, access to rigorous AP courses ensures students maintain consistent academic standards across schools, fostering continuity in their education. The ability to earn college credit through AP courses also provides a significant financial advantage to military families, who often face unique financial challenges due to frequent moves and other service-related demands.



AP courses, as part of DoDEA curriculum offerings, emphasize open-mindedness and intellectual growth by grounding lessons in primary sources and encouraging students to form their own conclusions. Teachers are regarded as experts in their fields, and the content reflects the high academic standards recognized by colleges and universities.



The following DoDEA Americas high schools were recognized for their dedication to promoting a college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and enhancing college readiness:



Platinum Status:

Ramey Unit School

Gold Status:

Fort Knox High School

Silver Status:

Lejeune High School

Quantico Middle High School

Bronze Status:

Antilles High School

Fort Campbell High School



WT Sampson received Platinum in two of the three categories this year. However, due to the small size of the Senior Class, the Guantanamo Bay, Cuba based school did not meet the population percentage requirements for placement on the 2023-24 Honor Roll but did receive a gold medal on the 2022-23 Honor Roll.



The achievements of DoDEA Americas high schools on the annual AP School Honor Rolls underscore their unwavering commitment to providing high-quality education to military-connected students. The College Board's recognition highlights DoDEA schools' dedication to academic excellence and preparing students for success in college and beyond.



DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba.