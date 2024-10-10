Camp Pendleton Marines and Sailors Implement Barracks 360 Reset Initiative

Photo By Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew K. Mulvey, commanding officer of Combat Logistics...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew K. Mulvey, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 17, answers questions from 1st Marine Logistic Group Marines and Sailors about the Barracks 360 Reset initiative during a town hall event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 3, 2024. The Barracks 360 Reset initiative aims to improve the living conditions and operational readiness of Marines and Sailors through increased oversight by command teams, a dedicated effort to reduce the maintenance backlog and shared ownership of the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Marines and Sailors are fanning out across Camp Pendleton from Oct. 16-30 to improve conditions in barracks throughout the base.



This effort, a deliberate stand-down dubbed “Operation Clean Sweep”, is part of a larger Barracks 360 Reset joint initiative between I Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations West Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton that aims to address challenges with unaccompanied housing and increase the operational readiness of Marines and Sailors.



This initial phase focuses on self-help and subject matter expert-led projects, to include drywall repair, window screen replacement, and air conditioning installation, among others. I MEF and MCI-West are also investing nearly $2 million in air-conditioning units that will be delivered over the next several months and spent an additional nearly $2.2 million for a “surge” to deal with backlogged maintenance requests.



In addition to the recent investments in resources and maintenance, I MEF and MCI-West signed a joint Barracks Policy that clearly identifies Unaccompanied Housing Rights and Responsibilities – for both Marines who live in the barracks and leaders throughout I MEF. The policy also establishes minimum acceptable standards for barracks rooms, provides a “Resident’s Guide” to ensure residents are aware of the resources available, and a process by which commanders and staffs can engage and collaborate on barracks-related issues on a regular basis. Military barracks managers also underwent additional training sessions on the new policy and procedures to better support barracks residents when they encounter problems.



Ultimately, the goal of the Barracks 360 Reset is to empower tenants and the managers of their assigned barracks to take an active role in the upkeep and enhancement of their environment. Emphasizing the importance of shared responsibility, the initiative assigns additional unit oversight of barracks procedures and maintenance. Town hall meetings were held to educate the force on the updated tenant rights and responsibilities, U.S. Navy Seabees will work with Marines and Sailors on self-help projects and a surge of contracted labor was sourced to apply a concerted effort to reduce the backlog of maintenance requests.



Foundational to the joint initiative is the recognition that the current state of our military barracks, marked by years of deferred maintenance, has resulted in living conditions that are far from acceptable. I MEF and MCI-West understand the impact this has on our service members and is committed to addressing these challenges head-on. The initial training, maintenance assessments, and self-help projects are a first step that will continue across Camp Pendleton and other installations that fall under MCI-West.



The Marine Corps’ Barracks 2030 initiative will modernize the barracks to raise quality of life standards for Marines and Sailors through professional managers, dedicated service teams, and new facilities. In the meantime, I MEF and MCI-West are taking immediate actions to improve the readiness of our force and provide our Marines and Sailors the high standard of living that they deserve.



Media interested in more information on the Barracks 360 Reset initiative and the ongoing renovation projects should contact the I MEF Communication Strategy and Operations office at imef_commstrat@usmc.mil or 760-763-7047. For more information, photos, videos and stories about the Barracks 360 Reset initiative, please visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/Barracks360Reset