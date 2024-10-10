4th Infantry Division Hosts Annual Career Counselor of the Year Competition

Photo By Spc. Karesse Clemons | U.S. Army Career Counselors assigned to the 4th Infantry Division receive a brief from...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Karesse Clemons | U.S. Army Career Counselors assigned to the 4th Infantry Division receive a brief from Sgt. Maj. Marco Bochmann, 4th Infantry Division command career counselor and career counselor of the year board president, at Fort Carson, Colorado, Sept. 10, 2024. The Career Counselor of the Year competition showcases the dedication and expertise of career counselors at Fort Carson. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Karesse Clemons) see less | View Image Page

Fort Carson, Colo. - Every year top performing career counselors around the 4th Infantry Division participate in the Career Counselor of the Year competition to recognize the dedication and expertise of career counselors assigned to the division.

Ivy career counselors are essential in helping Soldiers navigate the complexities of their military careers. For this event, the division’s best counselors stepped away from their daily duties to compete for the coveted title of “4th Infantry Division Career Counselor of the Year.”

“At the end, there can only be one winner per category,” said Sgt. Maj. Marco Bochmann, the division’s senior career counselor. “They came together as a team, and as they came together, they learned from one another.”

Participants underwent a series of events, including an Army Combat Fitness Test, a written exam, a formal board appearance, and a surprise event, land navigation.

“Land navigation reminded me that I needed to brush up on my skills,” said Staff Sgt. Wilda Tamika Richardson, a career counselor assigned to the 4th Division Sustainment Brigade. “However, at the end of the day, we are Soldiers first.”

The land navigation exercise was one of the biggest challenges for competitors because career counselors usually don’t have to do land navigation exercises as part of their regular duties.

A panel of senior NCOs from around the globe gathered to evaluate the competitors.

These experts assessed the participants' knowledge of career counselor and retention programs and policies, offering valuable insights and feedback based on their extensive experience.

“The competition was a big confidence booster for me,” said Richardson. “Even though I did not win, just the feedback I received was enough.”

At the conclusion of the competition, Staff Sgt. Deniseo Nieves, career counselor assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, won career counselor of the year.

“This is my second time competing; I felt great and motivated because my senior NCO competed too,” he said. “That pushed me to compete again.”

Sgt. Joey Patterson, a retention NCO assigned to the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, won retention NCO of the year and Master Sgt. Brandi Williams, a senior career counselor from the 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, won the retention excellence award in leadership.

“Coming from a different division and seeing career counselors from the rest of the Army is rewarding,” said Sgt. Maj. Jason Clark, command career counselor for the 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. “Knowing that they have hard chargers that are hitting the ground running and challenging themselves lets me know they are the future of our career field and the Army.”

Nieves will compete at the United States Army III Corp competition later this year.

By recognizing and rewarding their efforts, the competition helps ensure that the Army retains a motivated and skilled force of lethal and ready people who are prepared to deploy, engage, and destroy the enemies of the United States in close combat.