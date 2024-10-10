62d AW, 7th EAS Tackle CBRN Readiness During Rainier War 25A

KALAELOA, Hawaii — As part of the Rainier War 25A exercise, the 62d Airlift Wing enhanced its readiness and resilience through comprehensive Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear training. The exercise aimed to prepare Airmen assigned to the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron for potential threats, ensuring they are equipped to handle complex and hazardous situations in the field.



During the exercise, a simulated nuclear detonation led to radiological contamination of a C-17 Globemaster III and its crew. This scenario allowed Airmen to practice essential decontamination protocols and response measures. Throughout the training, pilots were required to don full CBRN gear while flying and landing a C-17.



Loadmasters participating in the exercise, demonstrated their skills while equipped in mission-oriented protective posture gear. This added layer of complexity ensured Airmen were prepared for the unique challenges posed by contaminated environments.



Upon notification, a decontamination line was established, where maintenance personnel followed specific procedures to manage contamination on the aircraft. Additionally, aircrew flight equipment technicians implemented a separate process for decontaminating personnel, which included monitoring for radiation exposure and contamination. Medical personnel conducted thorough checks to ensure the safety of all involved after the exercise.



“Rainier War 25A serves as a comprehensive test for the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron as we build a cohesive team of flyers, maintainers, and support personnel,” said Lt. Col Matthew Weinberg, 7th EAS mission generation force element commander. “In the 7th EAS, your value to the organization is not determined by your proximity to the cockpit. We are committed to exercising the full spectrum of military operations while developing our team. CBRN is a foundational aspect of military readiness, making it critical to our development.”



The training not only tested the capabilities of the 62d AW but also emphasized the importance of collaboration among various units. Both aircrew and maintenance Airmen from the 7th EAS participated in the exercise, showcasing their skills and dedication.



As the 62d AW continues to adapt to evolving threats, exercises like Rainier War 25A serve as vital opportunities for Airmen to hone their skills and enhance their preparedness for real-world contingencies. The commitment to resilience and readiness remains a cornerstone of the wing's mission to support U.S. national security interests in the U.S. Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2024 Date Posted: 10.16.2024 18:31 Story ID: 483280 Location: KALAELOA, HAWAII, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 62d AW, 7th EAS Tackle CBRN Readiness During Rainier War 25A, by SrA Elizabeth Schoubroek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.