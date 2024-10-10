Port Hueneme Clears the Deck: Paving the Way for New Business at NBVC

Story by Mr. Leslie Lee, NAVSUP FLC San Diego Public Affairs



Ventra County, Calif. – In a strategic move to boost business and streamline operations, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (NAVSUP FLCSD) personnel at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) are clearing the way for future growth by reducing excess inventory at Port Hueneme. This initiative aligns with the Navy's overarching goals of maximizing efficiency, reducing operational redundancies, and better utilizing space and resources. The disposal project represents a significant and strategic step in the Navy's journey to create a leaner, more agile logistics infrastructure that is better equipped to support the warfighter, underscoring the importance of everyone’s work in the Navy's mission.



Material handlers Mr. Joseph Acuna and Mr. Vincent Acuna have taken proactive steps and led the NAVFAC Expeditionary Warfare Center (EXWC) disposal project, emptying Buildings 390 and 800 at Port Hueneme. They sent an impressive 47 truckloads of materials to Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Disposition Services at Camp Pendleton. This meticulous effort isn't just about tidying up – it's setting the stage for new opportunities.



In October 2022, NAVSUP FLCSD received a disposal list from EXWC, and the inventory identified approximately $30 million of excess materials housed at NBVC Port Hueneme. Such excess stock took up valuable warehouse space and represented an opportunity to reallocate resources more effectively. NAVSUP FLCSD and DLA Disposition Services created a collaborative framework for efficiently processing and disposing of the materials, ensuring that everyone involved was part of a more considerable team effort. A vital component of this agreement was DLA's use of receipt-in-place (RIP) disposal processing for larger items, eliminating the need to transport heavy materials off-site before scrapping, saving time and money.



As part of the Navy's broader efforts to streamline operations, NAVSUP FLCSD and multiple stakeholders have worked to execute the disposal process efficiently and effectively. The Electronic Turn-In Document forms have been critical to ensuring that the materials are properly tracked and accounted for as they are transferred to DLA and ultimately scrapped from the Enterprise Resource Planning system. In many ways, the disposal project symbolizes a new chapter for Port Hueneme.



With excess inventory cleared out and operational spaces optimized, NBVC is now in a stronger position to focus on mission-critical operations, better serve warfighters, and welcome new business. By optimizing resources, Port Hueneme is positioning itself as a key player in supporting the Navy's mission while creating new opportunities for growth and collaboration.

