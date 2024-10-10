Photo Story: Army private killed in action in 1945 returns home to Wisconsin

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene from the graveside service for Army Pvt. Robert L. Skaar, a Soldier killed...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene from the graveside service for Army Pvt. Robert L. Skaar, a Soldier killed during World War II in France, is shown Oct. 1, 2024, at Woodlawn Cemetery in La Crosse, Wis. Dozens of family members, military members, and community members gathered together for the service. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) posted Sept. 5, 2024, in a press release that “U.S. Army Pvt. Robert L. Skaar, 18, of La Crosse, Wis., killed during World War II, was accounted for June 7, 2024.” Additionally, the release stated, “In early 1945, Skaar was assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 222nd Infantry Regiment, 42nd Infantry Division. On March 10 (1945) Skaar was killed in action while his unit was on patrol near Wildenguth, France. … DPAA historians have been conducting on-going research into Soldiers missing from combat around Wildenguth. and found that X-5726 Neuville (X-5726), buried in Ardennes American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Neupré, Belgium, could be associated with Skaar. X-5726 was disinterred in August 2022 and transferred to the DPAA Laboratory for analysis.” Skaar was identified through DNA analysis. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Scenes from the graveside service for Army Pvt. Robert L. Skaar, a Soldier killed during World War II in France, are shown Oct. 1, 2024, at Woodlawn Cemetery in La Crosse, Wis.



Dozens of family members, military members, and community members gathered together for the service.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) posted Sept. 5, 2024, in a press release that “U.S. Army Pvt. Robert L. Skaar, 18, of La Crosse, Wis., killed during World War II, was accounted for June 7, 2024.”



Additionally, the release stated, “In early 1945, Skaar was assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 222nd Infantry Regiment, 42nd Infantry Division. On March 10 (1945) Skaar was killed in action while his unit was on patrol near Wildenguth, France. … DPAA historians have been conducting on-going research into Soldiers missing from combat around Wildenguth. and found that X-5726 Neuville (X-5726), buried in Ardennes American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Neupré, Belgium, could be associated with Skaar.



X-5726 was disinterred in August 2022 and transferred to the DPAA Laboratory for analysis.”



Skaar was identified through DNA analysis.



Skaar was always remembered. According to DPAA, “Skaar’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Epinal American Cemetery in Dinozé, France, along with others still missing from World War II.”



And now that he’s found and home, the DPAA release also stated, “A rosette will be placed next to his name (in Dinozé) to indicate he has been accounted for.”



For more information about DPAA, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil. Also see Skaar’s profile with DPAA at https://dpaa-mil.sites.crmforce.mil/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt000001nzSxZEAU.



