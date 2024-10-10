Civil Air Patrol Inspires Future Airmen

Photo By Elizabeth Owens | Civil Air Patrol cadets and staff pose for a group photo on July 15, 2024, at Columbus...... read more read more Photo By Elizabeth Owens | Civil Air Patrol cadets and staff pose for a group photo on July 15, 2024, at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. The cadets completed an immersion program designed to introduce them to the military aviation career path. (U.S. Air Force photo by Elizabeth Owens) see less | View Image Page

COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Civil Air Patrol cadets from around the country came to Columbus Air Force Base to participate in the Undergraduate Pilot Training Familiarization Course from July 12-20, 2024.



The CAP was founded in 1941 during World War II to mobilize the United States’ civilian aviation resources and currently operates as the official auxiliary of the United States Air Force. CAP volunteers are trained to provide support during various crises including search and rescue, disaster relief, humanitarian assistance and emergency communications.



CAP also has a cadet program with various courses such as UPTFC. The intent is to inspire the next generation of Air Force pilots through educational programs and hands-on aviation experiences. By offering cadets access to flight training, aerospace education and leadership development, CAP seeks to empower cadets to pursue careers in the military.



“Civil Air Patrol gives young adults the opportunity to see what military life is like,” said Capt. Jim Migues, CAP UPTFC commander. “Students learn how to study, manage their time and how to work as a team to accomplish one goal: to earn the right to wear the Air Force pilot wings.”



The eight-day familiarization course, which is held annually at Columbus AFB, gives cadets the experience of life as a pilot. Cadets are evaluated through academic testing, teamwork performance and flight simulator performance before they participate in a mock assignment night, similar to Undergraduate Pilot Training students at Columbus AFB.



Top performers of the course were rewarded with a T-1 incentive ride with the 48th Flying Training Squadron.



In addition to the exposure to Air Force pilot training, the cadets received briefings on the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps, the United States Air Force Academy and various other routes available to them following graduation from high school.



“Civil Air Patrol is a big believer in the leaders of tomorrow,” said Migues. "Our students today are America's future leaders and hopefully, with programs such as UPTFC, we can motivate them into becoming military pilots.”