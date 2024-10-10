Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Agawam, Massachusetts

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. Kwack K. Woo, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Sept. 27 at Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Agawam, Massachusetts. St. Pierre-Phaneuf Funeral Home, Springfield, Massachusetts, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Los Angeles, California, Woo was assigned to Company E, 2nd Battalion, 318th Infantry Regiment, 80th Infantry Division. He was killed in action Feb. 9, 1945, at age 31, while his regiment engaged in fierce fighting near the town of Biesdorf, Germany.



Woo was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency March 13, 2024, after his remains were exhumed in September 2022 from the North African American Cemetery, Tunisia, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pvt. Woo go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3877575/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-woo-k/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or St. Pierre-Phaneuf Funeral Home, 413-737-1177.



