DLA Energy’s Task Force Americas provides over 300,000 gallons of fuel support during Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency Energy Task Force Americas worked out of a mobile command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency Energy Task Force Americas worked out of a mobile command vehicle while providing fuel support for power generation and distribution of supplies during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2024. DLA Energy is working closely with FEMA and USNORTHCOM’s recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene across the U.S. Southeast. Photo courtesy of DLA Energy TFA. see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency Energy’s Task Force Americas provides petroleum products enabling critical power generation and distribution of supplies to rural areas across eastern Tennessee, western North Carolina, and Georgia in support of hurricane recovery efforts.



“The DLA Energy Americas region is key to providing Task Force Americas which is the command-and-control element overseeing FEMA fuel requests and coordinates with the contingency contractor to deliver fuel to first responders and critical infrastructure,” DLA Energy Americas Deputy Director Jason Exum said. "The DLA Energy Americas region, in this case Americas East, also provides fuel to all Title 10 forces supporting hurricane disaster relief efforts from Department of Defense fuel sites."



To date, TFA has provided over 160,000 gallons of diesel fuel, 2,000 gallons diesel with exhaust fluid and 150,000 gallons of standard unleaded fuel in support of the Hurricane Helene relief efforts. TFA meets all fuel requirements for FEMA needs in the response effort.



Additionally, DLA Americas East provided 90,000 gallons of fuel from Douglas Air National Guard Base, North Carolina and 3,200 gallons of fuel from McGee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee in support of Title 10 requirements.



The DLA Energy Americas TFA leadership team has several personnel with extensive experience supporting FEMA responses to natural disasters since Hurricane Sandy in 2012.



Every TFA operation is different and provides unique lessons learned. As these unfortunate disasters occur, TFA continually applies the lessons learned from each operation to include the unique experiences of the sequential hurricanes: Harvey, Irma, and Maria in 2017.