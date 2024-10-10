2AF Leaders immerse in Raider Mission

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Maj. Gen. Wolfe Davidson, Second Air Force Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kristina Montgomery, Second Air Force Command Chief, visited Goodfellow Air Force Base, home of the 17th Training Wing, Oct. 1-3, 2024.



Davidson and Montgomery met with members across the Wing to learn more about the development of Airmen, the curriculum they are taught and the significant strides taken to ensure that Airmen are prepared to serve. Through live demonstrations, tabletop conversations and immersion in training, they gained an understanding of the expectations set for 17 TRW students undergoing technical training.



“If you look at warfare in the future, it may very well look similar to warfare in the past, just not the recent past,” said Davidson. “We have to build pipelines that allow us to hit the throttles during times of mobilization and produce Airmen, who can adapt to the environment and accomplish the mission."



Davidson and Montgomery began their visit by meeting with leaders of the 17 TRW, including those from the 517th Training Group at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, Monterey, California in a virtual format. The following day, they toured several facilities, including the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, the Joint All-Domain Expeditionary Forward Operations Readiness Generation Exercise site and intelligence training squadrons.



While at the Louis F. Garland DoD Fire Academy, they were briefed on the different blocks of training taken to become a DoD firefighter, getting an immersive experience at aircraft rescue and firefighting, and victim rescue training blocks. The 9S100 Special Instruments Training had the opportunity to give more insight into what training entails before being deployed to austere locations following graduation.



The tour then transitioned to the JADE FORGE site, where they got an intimate look at how the 313th Training Squadron capstones their training. JADE FORGE immerses joint service intelligence professionals in a simulated operational environment, enabling them to apply essential intelligence functions—analysis, collection, integration and targeting—in a realistic setting. Here, 17th Training Group leadership discussed how technical training is evolving into a curriculum that shifts from a compliance-based system to one centered on mission-ready assessments.



After leaving JADE FORGE, Davidson visited the 17th Training Support Squadron. He was shown how the Instructional Technology Unit develops training programs for students and instructors across the Wing. These programs include virtual reality simulations, online courses that resemble video games and informational videos on emerging foreign threats. These programs aim to keep Airmen informed and mission-ready as they transition to their operational units.



To wrap up, Davidson and Montgomery got a glimpse into the 17th Medical Group. Service members assigned to the 17 MDG walked them through newly implemented programs and future plans to continue to elevate the level of care provided to permanent party and students.



The Air Force faces a critical moment in the era of Great Power Competition, shaped by a changing security environment. To succeed, four key areas have been identified to prepare Airmen for the future: Developing People, Generating Readiness, Projecting Power, and Developing Capabilities. The charge comes down to the training that new Airmen receive when arriving at technical training, where they prepare and learn to be specialists in their field before heading to their operational bases and becoming subject matter experts in their specialty.



“We train them for the known, and prepare them for the unknown,” Davidson said, emphasizing the importance of warfighter with technical skills in their respective career fields.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2024 Date Posted: 10.16.2024 15:11 Story ID: 483258 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2AF Leaders immerse in Raider Mission, by A1C Madi Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.