Last Man Standing: 155th ARW Honors WWII Pilot with Heritage Jet at Central Coast AirFest

Jim Kunkle, World War II U.S. Army Air Corps veteran, poses outside, Sept. 21, 2024, during the Central Coast AirFest at the Santa Maria Airport in Santa Maria, California. The 155th Air Refueling Wing's KC-135 had heritage paint scheme honoring Kunkle, replicating the P-38 he flew in WWII. Kunkle served as a fighter pilot during WWII and flew P-38 and P-57 aircraft. Kunkle received the Distinguished Service Cross for engaging 20 German aircraft and downing two of them. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — On September 21-22, the Nebraska Air National Guard’s 155th Air Refueling Wing brought history to life at the Central Coast AirFest, unveiling a KC-135R Stratotanker in a special heritage paint scheme. The tribute honors Captain Jim Kunkle, a 102-year-old WWII P-38 pilot from the 401st Fighter Squadron, and commemorates the squadron’s legacy.



“This project is really special for us,” said Col. Andrew Malousek, vice wing commander of the 155th ARW. “It connects our past with the present and honors a remarkable legacy. Many WWII veterans are no longer with us, and the fact that we have the opportunity to celebrate Captain Kunkle and his service is incredible.”



The idea took shape in 2018 when Airmen from the unit discovered the squadron’s WWII heritage patch labeled "Toast of the Host" and learned that Kunkle, one of its last surviving pilots, was still alive. The 155th ARW reached out to Kunkle, starting a relationship that led to this year’s commemorative paint scheme.



“Once things started to open up after COVID, Andrew got back in contact with me, and it has been fun ever since,” Kunkle shared. “They came out and gave me a ride over the Pacific range, and we got to refuel some F-15s. I got to see firsthand what I had only heard about, what modern fighters can do, and what we can do for them. It’s been a terrific experience being with all the folks from Nebraska.”



The newly painted KC-135 features black-and-white invasion stripes and nose art inspired by Kunkle’s P-38, bringing the history of the 401st Fighter Squadron, part of the 370th Group under the 9th Air Force, into the present. In 1947, the 401st transformed into the 173rd Air Refueling Squadron, now part of the 155th ARW.



“We are the living link to their legacy,” Malousek said. “It’s been incredible to watch our Airmen engage with Kunkle’s story and take pride in carrying forward that heritage. Whether or not they met him in person, knowing the story behind the jet gives our team a sense of connection and motivation.”



During the event, Kunkle toured the aircraft and signed a bulkhead inside the jet with a personalized message honoring the 401st Fighter Squadron. He also wrote a note on a test-painted sheet metal piece, thanking the maintainers for their hard work in preparing the aircraft.



“I would have to tell you, it’s been emotional for me,” Kunkle said. “It’s a contact that I’m glad we made and the people have been wonderful. The stripes were a big surprise. I couldn’t believe it.”



The 155th ARW also presented Kunkle with a U.S. flag that had flown aboard the KC-135 and a California Air National Guard F-15 from the air refueling he took part of last year.



“It was important for us to make this moment meaningful,” Malousek said. “These connections aren’t easy to create, but the teamwork and persistence of our Airmen made it happen.”



Kunkle reflected on the significance of the project.



“On my second trip to Normandy, we visited a small village where our airfield once stood. There’s a monument to the 366th and 370th Groups, and the French hold a ceremony there every year with fresh flowers. It’s gratifying to see that memory carried forward,” Kunkle said. "Your airplane really represents the 401st to me and all my friends. For whatever reason, I’m still here and I guess I’m the last man standing.”



Kunkle's admiration for the Nebraska Air National Guard and its people was clear.



“I can probably say thank you, but that’s sparse words for how I really feel,” Kunkle said. "Everyone I’ve met from Nebraska has been top form. Keep up the good work.”



The KC-135 heritage jet will remain in service with its WWII-inspired paint scheme until 2025. While the paint may fade over time, the impact of this project will endure.



“Seeing the look on Jim’s face when he saw the jet made all the hard work worth it,” Malousek said. “This wasn’t just about painting an airplane. It was about building connections with history, with Captain Kunkle, and with each other. And that’s something we’ll carry with us for a long time.”



As the KC-135 sat on display at the airshow, it represented more than just a tribute to one pilot. It stood as a testament to the resilience, dedication, and camaraderie of the 155th ARW and its members, past, and present.



“Listening to Captain Kunkle talk about his time in the war is inspiring,” Malousek said. “You can read books or watch movies, but hearing those stories directly from the source is something that sticks with you. It’s a reminder of the sacrifices and achievements that paved the way for where we are today.”