New England District projects celebrate Earth Day

Courtesy Photo | Park Ranger Viola Bramel points out some fascinating facts during West Hill Dam's...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Park Ranger Viola Bramel points out some fascinating facts during West Hill Dam's Earth Day event. see less | View Image Page

New England District teammates and volunteers marked Earth Day with cleanups and improvement projects. Hodges Village, West Hill and the Cape Cod Canal projects all hosted volunteers Earth Day by engaging in restoration projects and educational events at their projects.



The Cape Cod Canal team and AmeriCorps held their 23rd Cape Cod Canal cleanup on April 20. Despite the rain, volunteers turned out in droves for the four-hour cleanup that began at Herring Run. In total, volunteers removed 313.5 pounds of trash from the banks of the canal. After picking up trash, volunteers were able to participate in family-friendly activities hosted by Sandwich Conservation Trust, Bourne ISWM Department, Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center and Wareham Land Trust, Inc.



A smaller cleanup of the Canal service roads took place April 6. Volunteers from the Cornell Club participated in a one-hour cleanup, removing 36.5 pounds of trash from the service roads.

The West Hill Dam team held their event on April 19. Douglas Cub Scout Pak 316 went on a Vernal Pools hike at the project and Groton Scout Troop 1 held two mountain bike rides and a camp out that weekend.



At Hodges Village, the Oxford Conservation Commission and volunteers from the New England Land Survey worked with the Hodges Village team to replace the non-native Day Lilly garden going up the project’s driveway. About 96 native New England plant species were planted into the new garden.



Earth Day has been celebrated by USACE project lands for decades. Lara E. Beasley, Chief, USACE Environmental Division says protecting the environment is an important part of the USACE Mission.



“Environmental Stewardship is ingrained in our culture here at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” she said. “It is indoctrinated through our Environmental Operating principles and illustrate through the many actions being taken across the enterprise.”