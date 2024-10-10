Fort Gregg-Adams Trick or Treat events

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — The Fort Gregg-Adams Halloween Trick or Treat night will be 6 p.m.-8 p.m. October 31 in the housing areas.



The installation will also be hosting two separate Trunk or Treat events where trick or treaters will be able to collect candy from participating vehicles.



Army Sustainment University will host their Monster’s University Haunted House Oct. 25, where they will have decorated halls and classrooms with fun kid-friendly activities. The event will also have vendors in attendance with their annual Trunk or Treat in their back parking lot to follow.



The next day, Kenner Army Health Clinic will host their Trunk or Treat event Oct. 26, where they will also have face painting and music.



These activities will be open to all on-post residents, Department of Defense ID cardholders and their guests.



Those who wish to participate in the Oct. 31 event should keep their porch lights on as long as they are handing out candy.



The Provost Marshal Office will be providing support and security to each neighborhood on the installation to ensure safety for the community during Halloween Trick or Treating.



The PMO will have additional patrols in the housing area as well as volunteers walking the neighborhoods monitoring the Trick or Treat event to enhance a safe night for trick or treaters.



Safety reminders:

• Drive extra safe on Halloween.

• Slow down and be especially alert in neighborhoods.

• Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.

• Take extra time to look for kids at intersections.

• Get rid of any distractions, like phones, and concentrate on the road and surroundings.

• Turn headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.

