WADS rolls out new cloud-based command and control system

Photo By Kimberly Burke | The Western Air Defense Sector's Agile Operations Center receives the next iteration of the cloud-based command and control (C2) system, Sept. 22-27, 2024, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. WADS operators and the Air Force test and evaluation community worked together conducting both developmental and operational tests of this new system's capabilities in order to bring next generation technology to the forefront of national defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Kimberly D. Burke)

The Western Air Defense Sector is the latest air defense sector to receive the next iteration of the cloud-based command and control (C2) system. From Sept. 22-27, WADS operators and the Air Force test and evaluation community worked together conducting both developmental and operational tests of this new system’s capabilities.



“Tests included both simulated and live missions where battle management teams executed robust scenarios for peacetime and wartime homeland defense missions,” commented Maj. Gregory Firestone, 225th Air Defense Squadron chief of requirements and modernization.



This most recent capability release continues to build out the CBC2 program's agile delivery model paving the way for future migration of battle management and command and control capabilities to cloud based solutions.



CBC2 is a replacement for legacy command and control systems which incorporates a large number of tactically relevant data feeds as well as artificial intelligence and machine learning to assist decision makers with maintaining detailed situational awareness of the battlespace. The platform uses this data to develop courses of action from which leaders can make higher quality and faster decisions that improve operational outcomes.



CBC2 is being developed through the USAF’s agile software development methodology, which enables software developers to work with end users throughout the development process, in a collaborative approach encouraging adaptive planning, evolutionary development, continuous delivery and continual improvement.



WADS is permanently assigned to NORAD and reports directly to Continental U.S. NORAD Region, located at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla. The bi-national sector, comprised of Washington Air National Guard members and a Canadian Forces detachment, is responsible for the aerospace defense of the western United States, and supports NORAD’s Integrated Tactical Warning and Attack Assessment and Northern Command’s homeland defense missions.