Grand Opening of Brigade Language Library and Media Room

Photo By Steven Stover

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – The 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) hosted the grand opening of the Brigade Language Library and Media Room in building 316, Chamberlin Avenue, October 16.



The Brigade Language Library and Media Room is open to any service member or government Civilian and is meant to assist military linguists stay proficient in their foreign language skills.



“The brigade Language Library and Media Room is an unclassified place where linguists, or those who know a language and want to practice or enhance their language skills, can go to conduct language maintenance,” said Betty Asbury, the brigade’s Command Language Program Manager (CLPM). “We have a media room where linguists can watch foreign language movies on an all region DVD player, practicing their listening skills.”



The language materials currently consist of Russian, Korean, Chinese-Mandarin, Persian Farsi, Levantine, and Arabic, and there are plans to expand the library to include other languages.



“I’m trying to expand our languages and since we’re going through the Agency (National Security Agency) for the materials, it’s free for us,” said Asbury. “The materials that I ordered are trickling in, so the library will continuously get more and more.”



According to Army Staff Sgt. Richard Balestrieri, 780 MI Brigade CLPM, the media room has an all region DVD player (these players can play DVD discs purchased anywhere worldwide) where linguists can play foreign language movies, a library and games.



“We currently have a few (movies) and more are coming in from the Agency, but they can bring their own as well,” said Balestrieri. “We also will have commercial internet access for them to access any online websites, such as foreign news sites and YouTube.



Asbury added “Unfortunately, we don’t have any hours listed…it’s basically whenever the linguist needs access.”



Service members or government Civilians interested in using the Brigade Language Library and Media Room should contact either Asbury or Staff Sgt. Balestrieri to open the doors for access. Their contact information is on the door or look them up on global.