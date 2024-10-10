Unlock Your Health by Scheduling a TRICARE Well-Woman Exam

Courtesy Photo | Make the most of your annual well-woman exam by talking to your provider about any...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Make the most of your annual well-woman exam by talking to your provider about any concern you have, whether it's mental health, nutrition, or physical activity. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Your health is your most valuable asset. Preventive care plays a vital role in maintaining it. Preventive care refers to health screenings, exams, and other services that can diagnose and treat health problems early. In some cases, getting these exams can stop health problems before they start.

With TRICARE, you have access to a wide range of preventive care specific to your needs. For women, this includes comprehensive services like an annual well-woman exam.



“A well-woman exam is an opportunity to assess and maintain your specific health needs,” said Dr. Ross Colt, Medical Director, Clinical Oversight and Integration, TRICARE Health Plan. “Breast exams, pelvic exams, Pap tests, and other screenings help catch potential health issues early and keep you healthy longer.”



A well-woman exam includes critical screenings and consultations for:



• Cervical cancer

• Breast cancer

• Birth control

• Reproductive health

• Disease prevention



Your provider may recommend additional services based on your needs, including human papillomavirus DNA testing for women aged 30 and older, or a mammogram based on your age or risk factors. Staying on top of these exams is key to preventing serious health problems and staying on track for a long, healthy life.



TRICARE covers yearly well-woman exams for women under age 65. Since this is preventive care, you won’t have a copayment or cost-share, as described in the TRICARE Costs and Fees Fact Sheet.



Keep reading to learn about preventive care for women.



Family planning

Your well-being extends beyond screenings. A well-woman exam is also a good time to discuss family planning and birth control options, like IUDs, implants, or other contraceptives.



TRICARE covers different contraceptive options, from oral methods to long-acting or permanent contraception, when accessed through a network provider.



Other health concerns

Women with a family history of heart disease or who are at high risk for heart issues should know the signs of heart attacks and strokes. Speak to your provider about preventive actions you can take.



Do you have any mental health concerns, or have you been feeling depressed? You should talk to your doctor at these exams. Help is available.



Health Promotion and Disease Prevention exams

Annual physicals, such as Health Promotion and Disease Prevention exams, give you a chance to stay up on your health and speak honestly with your provider. These exams cover a wide array of services, but you should check your health plan to know how often certain services are covered.



Women 65 and older

For women aged 65 and older, TRICARE For Life covers preventive care. Medicare is the primary payer, and TRICARE pays second. Medicare Part B covers a Pap test, pelvic exam, and breast/chest exam once every 24 months. You may be eligible for these screenings every 12 months if:



• You’re at high risk for cervical or vaginal cancer or

• You’re of childbearing age and have had an abnormal Pap test in the past 36 months



Take a look at Medicare’s rules for coverage to learn more about your eligibility for these preventive services.



TRICARE has you covered

Preventive care is more than just a one-time visit—it's an investment in your future health. Make the most of your annual well-woman exam by talking to your provider about any concern you have, whether it's mental health, nutrition, or physical activity. These conversations can help you stay on track for long-term wellness.



Unlock your health today by scheduling your well-woman exam. To learn more about preventive health services for women, visit TRICARE Preventive Services.



Would you like the latest TRICARE news sent to you by email? Visit TRICARE Subscriptions, and create your personalized profile to get benefit updates, news, and more.