Corps of Engineers will conduct surveys downstream of Baldhill Dam

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, plans to conduct surveys downstream of Baldhill Dam, near Valley City, North Dakota, Oct. next week.



To ensure the surveys are done safely, Corps officials will reduce releases from the dam to 50 cubic feet per second, or cfs. The reduction from the current outflow of approximately 400 cfs will cause the river to become significantly lower than seasonal levels. Flows will return to normal once the surveys are complete.



The purpose of the surveys is to assess the condition of riprap downstream of Baldhill Dam to determine if repairs are needed.



Additionally, the Lake Ashtabula fall/winter drawdown began Oct. 1, and is currently ongoing. The drawdown will continue after the surveys are complete.



Current and historical lake levels and releases can be accessed www.mvp-wc.usace.army.mil or https://water.usace.army.mil. All Corps reservoirs are operated in accordance with detailed water control manuals to ensure the system performs as designed.



