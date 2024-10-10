Lend an ear, learn more about audiology resources at BJACH

Photo By Jean Graves | Dr. Aimee Armetta performs a hearing test on Cori Harden (7 months) on Oct. 10 in the...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | Dr. Aimee Armetta performs a hearing test on Cori Harden (7 months) on Oct. 10 in the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat clinic at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana. see less | View Image Page

FORT JOHNSON, La. — Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat clinic has open appointments for optometry and audiology for active-duty Soldiers, active-duty Family members, retirees, and their dependents.



During Audiology Awareness Month in October, beneficiaries are encouraged to get their hearing checked to identify potential occupational or recreational noise hazards and take action to prevent hearing loss.



According to the DoD Hearing Center of Excellence, one in three people will develop hearing loss from noise exposure. Approximately 20 million Americans experience bothersome chronic tinnitus from damaging noise exposure and two million suffer severe emotional and psychological difficulties because of their tinnitus.



Aimee Armetta, doctor of audiology, has been a provider in the BJACH EENT Clinic for 15 years. She sees patients of all ages at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.



“I conduct hearing tests on newborn babies, support the Army Hearing Program for Soldier readiness, and see any patient with concerns about their hearing, or who want to establish a baseline,” she said. “I also facilitate hearing aid procurement including follow up and repairs for those devices.”



Armetta said the labor and delivery nurses evaluate an infant’s hearing before sending them home.



“Infants born at BJACH are assessed 24 hours after birth and before discharge,” she said. “If a newborn fails the test, they are referred to me for follow up care.”



Armetta said ear infections can also contribute to hearing loss.



“Prolonged, untreated ear infections can cause hearing loss,” she said. “Parents and pediatricians usually identify and treat ear infections early. Sometimes children who experience repeated middle ear infections, have ear tubes inserted into the eardrum allowing air to enter the middle ear, drain fluid, and prevent hearing loss due to infections.”



Armetta said most of her patients experience hearing loss due to noise exposure, age, family history or a combination of one or more factors.



“Because we live on a military installation with countless noise hazards, wearing ear protection is huge. Even using a lawn mower, power tools, or enjoying the recreational shooting range, can cause hearing damage,” she added.



Armetta recommends adults visit her at the clinic to establish a baseline and have follow up routine exams.



“There are no referrals required for audiology. Patients can just call the front desk to schedule an appointment,” she said. “If you feel like you are struggling with any type of hearing loss, I encourage you to come see me.”



Editor’s Note: To schedule an audiology appointment, call the clinic directly at (337) 531-3276 or 3277.