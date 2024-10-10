Honoring the Lost: Martin Army Community Hospital Holds Third Annual Wave of Light Ceremony

This year, we have marked the third annual Wave of Light ceremony at MACH, a tradition introduced by Maj. Jessica Verwiel, Chief Nurse, Labor and Delivery.



The ceremony began with a few words from Maj. William King, Chaplain, who emphasized the importance of community in the healing process. “We’re here tonight to honor the lives of the babies who are no longer with us,” King said. “But we’re also here to support each other, to share our stories, and to remind ourselves that while our grief is deep, so too is our love.”



At 6:30 p.m., the gathering fell silent as candles were lit, one by one. The flickering lights spread across the crowd, creating a warm, golden glow that stretched into the night. One of the most touching parts of the evening was when stories were shared aloud, each parent remembering what they had lost. The names were spoken with care, each representing a cherished life, however briefly.



The History of Wave of Light

Each year, on the evening of October 15th, a quiet ceremony is held in communities around the world to honor the lives of infants and pregnancies that ended too soon. Known as the Wave of Light, this event has become a symbol of collective remembrance, where candles are lit in memory of the children lost. What began as a movement to bring attention to the impact of such losses has now grown into a global event, uniting those who have experienced the profound grief of losing a child.



The concept is simple yet powerful: participants light a candle at 7:00 p.m. local time to remember the babies who have passed away. As the hour moves across different time zones, a continuous wave of light encircles the globe, symbolizing the collective remembrance of these brief but meaningful lives. This ceremony is more than just a ritual; it’s a testament to the love and memory that remains despite the brevity of life.



Why the Ceremony Matters

The Wave of Light serves multiple purposes. For many, it is a time to acknowledge the loss they have endured and the grief they carry. In a society that often shies away from discussing the pain of losing a child, this ceremony offers a rare space where those who have suffered such loss can feel seen and supported. It’s a time to speak their children's names aloud, share their stories, and connect with others who have walked a similar path.



Moreover, the ceremony raises awareness about the prevalence and impact of pregnancy and infant loss. By participating in the Wave of Light, families and communities can help break the silence surrounding these tragedies, fostering a more compassionate and understanding world.



The Stark Reality of Infant and Pregnancy Loss

Despite advances in medical care, pregnancy, and infant loss remain devastatingly common. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 24,000 babies are stillborn each year in the United States. Additionally, around 10-15% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, with some estimates suggesting that the actual rate may be higher due to losses that occur before a pregnancy is recognized.



These numbers are staggering, reflecting a reality often overlooked in maternal and child health discussions. Each loss represents not just the end of a pregnancy but the end of hopes and dreams for the future. The impact on families can be profound, affecting mental health, relationships, and overall well-being.



For parents, the loss of a child during pregnancy or infancy is a uniquely isolating experience. The grief is often compounded by a lack of understanding from those around them, who may not fully grasp the depth of their pain. This is why the Wave of Light is so important—it offers a chance for collective mourning and support, reminding those grieving that they are not alone.



Looking Forward: Hope Amid the Darkness

The Wave of Light is not just about mourning; it’s about healing. It reminds us that even in the darkest moments, there is light that comes from the love we hold for those we have lost.



For many, the ceremony is a crucial step in the grieving process, offering a way to channel their sorrow into something meaningful. It’s a chance to remember, to reflect, and to find a sense of peace amid the pain.



In the end, the Wave of Light is a beacon of hope for all who have experienced the devastating loss of a child. It’s a symbol of the enduring connection between parents and their children, a connection that transcends time and space. And it’s a reminder that even in the face of unimaginable loss, love remains, lighting the way forward.

