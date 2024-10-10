A First for Air Defense at WTI | LMADIS Prepares for Future Fight

Photo By Lance Cpl. Micah Thompson | U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, 3rd Marine Aircraft...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Micah Thompson | U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, load a Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System into a CH-53E Super Stallion aircraft during a ground-based air defense exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-25 at Tacts Airfield near Wellton, Arizona, Oct. 10, 2024. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Thompson) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, Arizona-- The Marine Corps has taken significant strides in enhancing its air defense capabilities since the introduction of the Light Marine Air-Defense Integrated System in October 2022. This ground-based system is designed to deter and neutralize unmanned aircraft systems, addressing the evolving threats faced in modern warfare.



The LMADIS consists of two all-terrain Polaris MRZR vehicles—one serving as a command unit, while the other is equipped with advanced sensors and signal-jamming technology.



For the first time, LMADIS has been integrated into the Marine Corps’ premier advanced aviation school at Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) - Weapons and Tactics Instructor course, WTI 1-25 - as an employable capability throughout each evolution, showcasing its operational viability and reinforcing the Marine Corps' commitment to enhancing air defense.



“The significance of being out here for the first time is us being able to employ LMADIS in a controlled exercise scenario, safely testing limits and seeing what all the systems can provide to the Marine Air-Ground Task Force at large,” said 1st Lt. Gordon Armstrong, LMADIS Platoon Commander, 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion.



As part of ongoing Force Design initiatives, the Marine Corps is focusing on distributed maritime operations and reintroducing short to medium-range air and missile defense systems to address the need for an organic air defense capability.



LMADIS systems and teams are typically deployed worldwide, limiting exposure to fleet Marine forces in garrison. The LMADIS team’s integration with WTI 1-25 provides a valuable opportunity for Marines to train hands-on with other units and capabilities, integrating their tactics into a broader operational framework.



“Having LMADIS teams here at WTI allows us to integrate with the other agencies and into the broader systems that we test here; it allows us to incorporate everyone else’s tactics into our tactics,” Armstrong said. “As we grow, we will be working with other aviation units to mobilize and integrate with the other elements by the final exercise, simulating a larger operational scenario.”



The WTI 1-25 curriculum offers multiple training evolutions with different scenarios for the LMADIS teams to test when and where the system is most effective. As the course advances, similarly the evolutions and scenarios increase in complexity.



“With the WTI structure, we are able to start small and work to gradually build the scenarios,” said Maj. Dusty Blanchard, Ground-Based Air Defense Division Head, MAWTS-1.



Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, emphasizes a realistic, creative approach to training in his recent planning guidance.



“We must fully integrate constructive and virtual training into our exercises to complement live force actions so that we can train with the full complement of our new capabilities,” Smith states.



Real-world, scenario-based training is crucial for honing the capabilities of Marines operating the LMADIS and ensuring its effective integration into Marine Corps operations.



“The best thing about coming out here is we get to build out our tactics, techniques, and procedures on countering unmanned aerial systems utilizing LMADIS throughout multiple evolutions,” Armstrong said.



As the course progresses, the training evolutions begin to incorporate live UAS operations. This live-fire component allows LMADIS operators to practice identifying, tracking, and simulate neutralizing UAS threats in real time, enhancing their tactical proficiency and response capabilities.



A testament to its mobility and versatility, the LMADIS was rapidly transported on various Marine Corps aircraft platforms throughout the training.



“For the first time, we will be implementing the LMADIS fully capable and fully transportable via MV-22B Ospreys and CH-53E Super Stallions, demonstrating its versatility and readiness for deployment in various environments,” said Sgt. Angel LopezLopez, LMADIS team leader with 3rd LAAD Battalion. “This allows us to work with the flying divisions within MAWTS-1 to get us to our target location.”



This cross-domain collaboration is essential for creating a cohesive air defense strategy that can respond to multifaceted threats in joint operations.



The successful integration of the LMADIS in WTI 1-25 represents a pivotal advancement in the Marine Corps' air defense strategy, ensuring that LAAD Marines are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and experience necessary to operate effectively on an increasingly complex battlefield.



“We will leave WTI 1-25 with a better understanding of how to employ the LMADIS in an efficient manner so when we deploy, we are able to use it more efficiently,” LopezLopez said. “It will allow us to transition and integrate more easily with other units.”



As the Marine Corps continues to train and refine these capabilities, the LMADIS stands poised to play a crucial role in future joint operations.



“Even on deployment, you are small piece of the puzzle,” Blanchard said. “The LMADIS planners work with the operation lead planner to discuss what LMADIS can realistically provide to the broader mission.”



The Marine Corps remains committed to enhancing its organic air defense capabilities, positioning itself to counter any challenges posed by evolving aerial threats. The LMADIS not only represents a leap forward in technology but also embodies the adaptability and readiness of the Marine Corps to meet the demands of modern warfare.