20th CBRNE Command marks 20 years of defeating world’s most dangerous hazards

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 181st Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 181st Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Company (Hazardous Response) “Double Dragons” served alongside the 23rd CBRN Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division and Eighth Army during a nine-month rotational deployment to South Korea. The Double Dragons served with many American and South Korean units and trained for many missions, including sensitive site exploitation Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The U.S. Department of Defense’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) command marked 20 years of countering the world’s most dangerous hazards, Oct. 16.



The 20th CBRNE Command held a series of celebratory events over the week to commemorate 20 years of defending liberty.



Established in 2004 to consolidate the U.S. Army units that tackle Weapons of Mass Destruction and explosive hazards across the nation and around the world, the 20th CBRNE Command is headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, to leverage the CBRNE expertise in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor.



The deployable formation relies on the technical reach back capabilities of many commands on Aberdeen Proving Ground, including the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center, U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity and Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense.



From World War I through the Global War on Terrorism, units from Aberdeen Proving Ground have helped to safeguard U.S. forces and enable mission readiness.



In the aftermath of 9/11, the Army recognized the need for a standing operational command to oversee homeland and worldwide CBRNE response and technical exploitation missions and that led to the establishment of the one-of-a-kind command.



Retired Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Richard Cody drafted the memo that charted the course for the establishment of 20th CBRNE Command when he served as the deputy chief of staff of the Army for operations and plans.



The command recognized Cody with its Defender of Liberty Award in 2019 for his role in creating the critical command.



The multifunctional command was activated as part of U.S. Army Forces Command on Oct. 16, 2004, and originally called the 20th Support Command (CBRNE). It was renamed the 20th CBRNE Command on October 16, 2013, to reflect its mission more accurately.



The 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the Active-Duty Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) units, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams.



With more than 90 occupational specialties, the 20th CBRNE Command brings a wide variety of expertise to the fight.



From serving with conventional and Special Forces to teaming up with Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, highly specialized units from the 20th CBRNE Command support military operations around the world and domestic authorities across the nation.



American Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



After confronting and defeating hundreds of thousands of Improvised Explosive Devices in Iraq and Afghanistan, the 20th CBRNE Command is focused on preparing to support maneuver formations during large-scale combat operations.



“The 20th CBRNE Command stands ready to face any CBRNE challenge with unmatched technical skill, unwavering dedication and a relentless drive to protect our nation,” said Brig. Gen. W Bochat, the commanding general of the 20th CBRNE Command. “That’s how we defend our nation and take care of our people. We, as a military, succeed through teamwork.”