Joint Base continues to make strides in energy conservation

By Bill Lucas, Directorate of Public Works Energy Manager



JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA. – The month of October 2024 has been declared as ‘Army Energy Action Month’. This year’s theme is ‘Powering the Mission’.





• The Army’s energy focus is to increase and sustain operational capability while reducing fossil fuel related supply disruptions

• The energy systems supporting critical missions on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall must be resilient, efficient with fuel savings and be strengthened for climate resilience.

• Carbon free energy mitigates national security threats due to climate change.





Energy Resilience is defined as “the ability to anticipate, prepare for, and adapt to changing conditions and withstand, respond to and recover rapidly from Utility disruptions.”



This concept begins at the Installation level where critical missions are planned and organized. The Army is focused on assured access to energy by implementing policies and energy projects that add reliable, diverse and use redundant energy sources to our installation.



DPW and other Directorates are always reviewing projects that support a reliable and redundant supply of electricity, water and gas to JBM-HH.



Utility upgrade projects completed in 2024 include new natural gas lines and meters to replace the old and aging natural gas system at Fort McNair with a contract awarded to Washington Gas company.



Micro Grid: Currently work is occurring to install a new energy resilient electric ‘micro grid’ at Fort Myer with Dominion Energy Co. The initial critical circuit tie lines have been installed for the project. This will allow Fort Myer to provide local electricity making it less vulnerable to energy supply disruptions or attacks on traditional power grid infrastructure.



Energy Efficiency Upgrades: The installation is also investing and planning for energy-efficient infrastructure, from upgraded LED lighting systems to more efficient HVAC systems, which not only reduce the overall energy consumption but also lower operational costs. Energy-efficient systems can enhance mission effectiveness by reducing the logistical burden associated with traditional centralized fuel supplies



The Army Corp of Engineers Baltimore and Huntsville Districts have numerous contracts in place to re-design and renovate various buildings at JBM-HH. Part of this effort includes major improvements to the mechanical HVAC and electrical systems to include more efficient equipment and more reliable HVAC heating and cooling systems. National Defense University Campus at Fort McNair is completing a contract to upgrade and replace the heating and cooling plants and install new advanced HVAC control and monitoring systems on the NDU campus.



Electrification of fleet and tactical vehicles



There is a major effort underway by Army to replace the existing fossil fueled fleet transportation and tactical vehicles with electric vehicles in the future. This is part of the Federal Government effort to obtain Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) fleet by 2027. The effort will support the use of carbon free energy due to climate change threats. There are plans for new permanent grid charging stations designed by Dominion Energy VA. Future EV charging stations are planned for various locations at Fort Myer and Fort McNair.



Energy Conservation towards efficiency and affordability



Conserving energy should be a year-round effort, but especially in the month of October, everybody can help save energy at the JBM-HH by turning off office equipment and lights at night and limit the use of portable heaters for personal use. Use energy efficient LED lighting and programmable thermostats. Also, all equipment purchased should meet ‘Energy Star’ ratings for maximum efficiency.



Some of the best energy saving tips and ideas for home and office can be found on the Department of Energy (DOE) website: Energy Saver: Tips on Saving Money and Energy in Your Home



Also, any good energy saving ideas should be sent to the DPW Energy Manger office in Building 313. william.f.lucas.civ@army.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2024 Date Posted: 10.16.2024