Dragon Medics run 2024 Air Force Marathon

Courtesy Photo | Keesler Medical Center’s Dragon Medics Airmen 1st Class Johana Alverez, Jason...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Keesler Medical Center’s Dragon Medics Airmen 1st Class Johana Alverez, Jason Siacunco, and Jimmy Dulin pose for a picture before running the 2024 Air Force Marathon in Dayton, Ohio, on Sept. 21. The Biloxi, Miss., based Airmen ran the marathon for the first time. see less | View Image Page

Dragon Medics from the 81st Medical Group at Keesler Medical Center in Biloxi, Miss., traveled to Dayton, Ohio, on Sept. 21 to participate in the 2024 Air Force Marathon.



Airman 1st Class Jimmy Dulin, a medical technician in the Medical Support Squadron, participated for the first time.



“I’ve always been interested in competitive stuff,” said Dulin, a native of Columbus, Ohio. “Being in training for the ENT rodeo, doing rucks (walking at various paces and carrying a backpack) with my rodeo teammates helped. While I am not an avid runner, I reached out for advice from someone who is,” Dulin said.



Dulin sought advice from Senior Master Sgt. Morillo Martinez, the Medical Readiness Flight Chief.



“I shared a running program and advised him to run at his own pace and ensure that he eats and hydrates along the way,” Morillo said.

Dulin followed the program, running five miles on Tuesdays and Thursdays and long runs on Sundays of 10 miles or more.



“Completing the long runs was difficult,” Dulin said. I finished the miles even if I had to walk for the last few. This helped me mentally during the long, challenging runs.”



Martinez was impressed with how well Dulin ran the marathon for the first time.



“Dulin did an excellent job,” Morillo said. “He showed determination and pushed through the pain and hot summer months in Mississippi without complaining (too much).”



“My advice for anyone who plans to run a marathon is to just do it – run at your own pace, train to your skill level, and ensure to get rest and hydrate,” Martinez said.



“Running the marathon was hard but worth it,” Dulin concluded.



Dulin finished in 4 hours, 49 minutes, and 27 seconds, running an 11:03 minute mile and placing 170th out of 379.