Advanced technical skills allow navy medicine to support global operations

Photo By Christopher Delano | Hospital Corpsman Second Class Wraeshaun Golden demonstrates her skill during the clinical phase of the advanced Corpsman school Ultrasound Technologist. Navy Medicine Training Support Command's Ultrasound Technologist Program at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune provides the education and preparation for the student to not only successfully complete the "C" school but also prepares the student for certification as an ultrasound technologist.

Navy Medicine Training Support Command (NMTSC) Detachment Camp Lejeune is developing tactically proficient, combat-credible medical forces by providing quality training programs that support the Defense Health Agency and Navy Medicine mission.



One of the three NMTSC detachments, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL), along with Naval Medical Center San Diego and Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, provides support for the clinical phases of the advanced Corpsman “C” schools.



“NMCCL supports the clinical phases of advanced Corpsman schools which is divided into two phases,” said Hospital Corpsman First Class Christopher Rivera, leading petty officer for NMTSC Detachment Camp Lejeune. “The four clinical specialties that we provide support for here are ultrasound technologist, surgical technologist, physical therapy technologist, and medical laboratory technologist.”



“For ultrasound technologist students, phase one begins with 70 days of didactic training in Fort Eustis, Texas, and phase two is 117 days of clinicals at NMCCL.”



Hospital Corpsman Second Class Wraeshaun Golden from Dallas, Texas is already a qualified radiological technologist and decided to pursue an additional modality as an ultrasound technologist.



“I’ve always had an interest in anatomy,” said Golden. “When I joined the Navy in 2013 after graduating high school, I knew that I could further my education of anatomy and health care through the Corpsman rate.”



“After earning my American Registry of Radiological Technologist certification, I knew I wanted to pursue an additional modality. Out of all the modalities, I found ultrasound the most interesting when going through phase two of radiology technologist school.”



The NMTSC Ultrasound Technologist Program at NMCCL provides the education and preparation for the student to not only successfully complete the “C” school, but also prepares the student for certification as an ultrasound technologist. This compounding knowledge approach ensures the military is not only receiving quality healthcare across the naval force, but also ensures there are incentives to recruit and retain Navy Medicine Sailors.



“It’s important that we ensure our Sailors are staying relevant, engaged, aligned, and are listening, learning, and leading throughout their careers by providing technical and institutional competencies,” said Rivera “These technical competencies in advanced medical fields provide the backbone in building teams that can render assistance in both peace and combat conditions while providing a more comprehensive approach for Sailors and Marines to return to their full warfighter stance.”



Golden graduated October 16, 2024, and is excited to apply her newfound knowledge to her next duty station.



“The instructors here are amazing; they really took the time to ensure that you are comprehending what you’re doing, and they give you the freedom to overcome obstacles when scanning on your own” said Golden. “I’m excited to get to my next duty station and become an individual tech with full autonomy.”