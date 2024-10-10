Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoDEA Europe celebrates student achievements in Advanced Placement program

    AP logo with an acorn. Education DoDEA Europe celebrates student achievements in Advanced Placement program

    Courtesy Photo | DoDEA Europe proudly announces the accomplishments of its students in the Advanced...... read more read more

    GERMANY

    10.04.2024

    Story by Jessica Tackaberry 

    Department of Defense Education Activity Europe

    DoDEA Europe proudly announces the accomplishments of its students in the Advanced Placement (AP) program for the 2023-24 school year. Over 900 awards were earned by our students, reflecting a 10.8% increase from 812 awards in 2022-23.

    The breakdown of awards includes:

    439 AP Scholars
    151 AP Scholars with Honor
    244 AP Scholars with Distinction
    34 AP International Diplomas
    28 AP Capstone Diplomas
    13 AP Seminar and Research Certificates

    “We proudly recognize the achievements of students who participated in the AP Capstone Diploma program,” said Dr. Michelle Howard Brahaney, Director for Student Excellence in Europe. “With the help of dedicated teachers, our AP Capstone students explored their passions through scholarly research as part of an impactful, multiyear program. This meaningful college readiness program will serve our students well after high school.”

    To earn the AP Capstone Diploma, students must achieve scores of 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research, as well as four additional AP exams of their choice. For the AP Seminar and Research Certificate, students must score 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research.

    Unlike traditional AP subject exams, which typically feature a single end-of-year assessment, AP Seminar and AP Research assessments are project-based. These assessments evaluate students’ mastery of critical skills through group projects, presentations, and individual essays completed throughout the year. The interdisciplinary nature of AP Seminar and AP Research encourages students to engage in research projects based on topics of personal interest.

    The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program (AP) provides students the opportunity to take challenging college-level courses while still in high school. Achieving a score of 3 or higher on an AP exam offers multiple benefits, including college credit and advanced placement in college courses, ultimately saving students time and money. Research indicates that AP students are better prepared for college, more likely to enroll and persist, and earn their degrees on time. Each exam is developed by a committee of college faculty and AP teachers, ensuring alignment with high standards.

    DoDEA Europe remains committed to fostering an environment of educational excellence, empowering our students to achieve their full potential and prepare for future success in a rapidly changing world.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 07:16
    Story ID: 483201
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoDEA Europe celebrates student achievements in Advanced Placement program, by Jessica Tackaberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    DoDEA Europe celebrates student achievements in Advanced Placement program
    DoDEA Europe celebrates student achievements in Advanced Placement program
    AP logo with an acorn. Education DoDEA Europe celebrates student achievements in Advanced Placement program
    DoDEA Europe celebrates student achievements in Advanced Placement program
    DoDEA Europe celebrates student achievements in Advanced Placement program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoDEA
    AP
    Honor Roll
    DoDEA Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download