DoDEA Europe celebrates student achievements in Advanced Placement program

Courtesy Photo | DoDEA Europe proudly announces the accomplishments of its students in the Advanced...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | DoDEA Europe proudly announces the accomplishments of its students in the Advanced Placement (AP) program for the 2023-24 school year. Over 900 awards were earned by our students, reflecting a 10.8% increase from 812 awards in 2022-23. see less | View Image Page

DoDEA Europe proudly announces the accomplishments of its students in the Advanced Placement (AP) program for the 2023-24 school year. Over 900 awards were earned by our students, reflecting a 10.8% increase from 812 awards in 2022-23.



The breakdown of awards includes:



439 AP Scholars

151 AP Scholars with Honor

244 AP Scholars with Distinction

34 AP International Diplomas

28 AP Capstone Diplomas

13 AP Seminar and Research Certificates



“We proudly recognize the achievements of students who participated in the AP Capstone Diploma program,” said Dr. Michelle Howard Brahaney, Director for Student Excellence in Europe. “With the help of dedicated teachers, our AP Capstone students explored their passions through scholarly research as part of an impactful, multiyear program. This meaningful college readiness program will serve our students well after high school.”



To earn the AP Capstone Diploma, students must achieve scores of 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research, as well as four additional AP exams of their choice. For the AP Seminar and Research Certificate, students must score 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research.



Unlike traditional AP subject exams, which typically feature a single end-of-year assessment, AP Seminar and AP Research assessments are project-based. These assessments evaluate students’ mastery of critical skills through group projects, presentations, and individual essays completed throughout the year. The interdisciplinary nature of AP Seminar and AP Research encourages students to engage in research projects based on topics of personal interest.



The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program (AP) provides students the opportunity to take challenging college-level courses while still in high school. Achieving a score of 3 or higher on an AP exam offers multiple benefits, including college credit and advanced placement in college courses, ultimately saving students time and money. Research indicates that AP students are better prepared for college, more likely to enroll and persist, and earn their degrees on time. Each exam is developed by a committee of college faculty and AP teachers, ensuring alignment with high standards.



DoDEA Europe remains committed to fostering an environment of educational excellence, empowering our students to achieve their full potential and prepare for future success in a rapidly changing world.