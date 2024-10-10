U.S., European, and Somali Senior Leadership Attend Somali National Army-Danab Graduation

Photo By Capt. Darryl Padgett | Soldiers of the Somali National Army (SNA) display the national flag during a salute...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Darryl Padgett | Soldiers of the Somali National Army (SNA) display the national flag during a salute to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at the SNA- Danab graduation, Oct. 9, 2024. The joint efforts between the U.S. and Somalia, along with support from the international community, have been instrumental in enhancing the capabilities of the Somali’s military, enabling them to conduct effective counter-terrorism operations against al-Shabaab. see less | View Image Page

Baledogle Military Airfield, Somalia – Senior leaders from U.S. military, European Union Training Mission Somalia (EUTM-S), and Somalia attended the graduation ceremony of the Somali National Army (SNA)-Danab Lightning Brigade Oct. 9, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its military capabilities. The ceremony celebrated the successful completion of training for 49 Non-Commissioned Officers and 51 officers.



The event highlighted the crucial support and collaboration among the international community provided by the USAFRICOM, British Army, and EUTM-S.



“Remember you are embarking upon the most noble cause of freedom,” said U.S. Army Col. David J. Haskell. “With every bit of effort, pain, and difficulty, you are the Somalia National Army’s future. Go forward and lead your soldiers with courage, humility, and skill. They deserve your very best leadership.”



The joint efforts between the two nations and support from the international community have been instrumental in enhancing the capabilities of the Somali’s military, enabling them to conduct effective counter-terrorism operations against al-Shabaab.