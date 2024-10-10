Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., European, and Somali Senior Leadership Attend Somali National Army-Danab Graduation

    SOMALIA

    10.09.2024

    Story by Capt. Darryl Padgett 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Baledogle Military Airfield, Somalia – Senior leaders from U.S. military, European Union Training Mission Somalia (EUTM-S), and Somalia attended the graduation ceremony of the Somali National Army (SNA)-Danab Lightning Brigade Oct. 9, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its military capabilities. The ceremony celebrated the successful completion of training for 49 Non-Commissioned Officers and 51 officers.

    The event highlighted the crucial support and collaboration among the international community provided by the USAFRICOM, British Army, and EUTM-S.

    “Remember you are embarking upon the most noble cause of freedom,” said U.S. Army Col. David J. Haskell. “With every bit of effort, pain, and difficulty, you are the Somalia National Army’s future. Go forward and lead your soldiers with courage, humility, and skill. They deserve your very best leadership.”

    The joint efforts between the two nations and support from the international community have been instrumental in enhancing the capabilities of the Somali’s military, enabling them to conduct effective counter-terrorism operations against al-Shabaab.

