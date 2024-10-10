Djiboutian Olympians Visit Camp Lemonnier

Photo By Tech. Sgt. George Keck | U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sergeant, command senior enlisted leader of...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. George Keck | U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sergeant, command senior enlisted leader of Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), (far left) and U.S. Army Major General Brian Cashman, commander of CJTF-HOA, (middle left) recognize Djiboutian Olympians Ms. Samya Hassan (middle right) and Mr. Mohamed Ismael (far right) at the Army 10-miler Shadow Run at Camp Lemonnier on Oct. 13, 2024. Djibouti and the U.S. are in their 22nd year of partnership together for peace and security in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. George Keck) see less | View Image Page

Djiboutian Olympians Mr. Mohamed Ismael and Ms. Samya Hassan joined Mr. Faissal Raguib, Secretary General of the Olympic committee, at Camp Lemonnier on October 13, 2024 for the 2024 Army 10-miler Shadow Run.



Camp Lemonnier was one of many locations hosting the event across the world but the only location on the continent of Africa. This year the run was held in memory of members killed in action during the battle of Mogadishu in Somalia and the Tongo Tongo ambush in Niger.



In October of 1993, two Black Hawk helicopters were shot down in Mogadishu, Somalia during Operation Gothic Serpent. When the dust settled, 18 were killed with 84 wounded. In October of 2017, U.S. and Nigerien soldiers were attacked and killed by the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara in Tongo Tongo, Niger. Four Nigerien soldiers and four U.S. soldiers were killed in the attack leaving 10 others wounded.



Major General Brian Cashman, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa Commander, spoke on the significance of the event and their special guests.

“I want to express my great appreciation to our Djiboutian athletes here who are representing our host nation,” Major General Cashman said. “It’s only fitting, running the 10-miler here in Africa, that we recognize those fallen comrades that gave their lives.”



The close partnership between Djibouti and the U.S. military is crucial for preventing future conflicts and maintaining stability, security, and prosperity in East Africa.