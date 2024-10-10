86 MDG provides medical training for German SWAT members

The 86th Medical Group held a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training for 16 German SWAT members from eight states throughout Germany, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 7-11, 2024.



The five-day course was the result of a Rheinland-Pfalz Special Operations Police Force medic who wanted to improve the knowledge of the German SWAT and establish a relationship between the German police and U.S. Air Force.



“Americans have the most experience worldwide in combat casualty care,” said Tobias Baezner, Rheinland-Pfalz Special Forces Police medic. “With Ramstein so close, we have the opportunity to receive training from our American partners and get the most updated information for our medical officers.”



Over the course of the week, 86th MDG members educated the German SWAT members on how to treat massive bleeding by using equipment usually unavailable to them.



“We do a really good job of training people here with our advanced technology,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andres Barela, 86th Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency response services technician. “We have high-tech mannequins that they can utilize to practice all the skills we are teaching them. I think that’s the part they enjoy the most.”



This training between the U.S. Air Force and German SWAT is the first of its kind at Ramstein AB. According to Baezner, as this new relationship grows it will become something that is mutually beneficial.



“The Americans live with us and support us so why not connect with them to make a mutually beneficial relationship,” said Baezner. “We can learn so much from them and we can also show them what we are doing and share our knowledge.”



The course ended with a test where the German SWAT applied their knowledge into one final exam.



After approximately six hours of testing, all 16 members finished with passing scores.



“It was a great opportunity to bring our partners together to share our medical capabilities and train them on how we perform our duties,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nelson Pacheco Roa, 86th Medical Group noncommissioned officer in charge of Education and Training.

