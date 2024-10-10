Staff Sgt Breyonna Smith: Her Path to Success

Photo By Senior Airman Essence Myricks | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Breyonna Smith, 31st Force Support Squadron post office...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Essence Myricks | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Breyonna Smith, 31st Force Support Squadron post office shift supervisor, trains Airman 1st Class Roderick Young, 31st FSS military postal clerk, on proper inbound mail procedures at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 25, 2024. Smith was recently coined by her major command functional manager for her hard work within her work center and the impact her leadership has made on the Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks) see less | View Image Page

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy - In an era where career paths can seem uncertain, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Breyonna Smith, 31st Force Support Squadron post office shift supervisor, stands as a beacon of inspiration. With a journey that began with a simple decision to enlist, Smith has transformed challenges into opportunities, proving that the military can be a powerful catalyst for personal and professional growth.



Smith began her career in April of 2019 and soon became aware of all the opportunities the Air Force had in store for her. She attributes her interest in the Air Force to her aunt, retired Senior Master Sgt. Tai Ross, who ensured she had reliable information from a credible source to assist her in her journey.



“She helped throughout my entire process from talking to my recruiter, to helping me pick out the best jobs that will benefit me,” says Smith. “She is the reason I am still in the Air Force today and I want to make her proud.”



The impact Ross made on Smith’s career still influences her today.



Throughout her military service, Smith had the chance to attend school, travel and make a lasting, positive impact on the Airmen around her.



Smith is currently pursuing her Bachelor’s degree in health science which she plans on using to fulfill her dream of becoming a physician’s assistant. Although she is focused on her career and pursuing her education, she doesn't forget to slow down, take it easy and enjoy some off time in a nearby European country.



Since being stationed in United States Armed Forces Europe, she has had the pleasure of traveling to countries such as France, Greece, Türkiye and Albania. Smith enjoys having the opportunity to learn about other cultures and traditions.



“I joined the Air Force to get my education, travel, make an impact on the airmen I lead and to create life-long friendships,” said Smith.



Since her arrival at Aviano AB in September 2023, Smith has made a name for herself within her workplace. She performs as a shift supervisor where she oversees two sections within her flight, ensuring over 2,500 packages are properly scanned, labeled, sorted and delivered to 10,000 patrons daily, including our wingmen in deployed environments.



Her hard work was even recognized by Chief Master Sgt. Kiosha Mitchell, Administration major command functional manager, who coined Smith for being the primary subject matter expert in her workplace by providing weekly postal training to the members assigned to the post office as well as other administration Airmen within various squadrons commanders’ support staff.



Her attention to detail and unwavering standards in quality of work has also earned her Airman of the Year at the group level, NCO of the quarter at the squadron level and the Commandant Award at Airman Leadership School.



Smith plans on continuing her service in the enlisted force to stay in a position to positively impact Airmen and maybe even cross train into a medical career field to take steps toward her goal of being a physician’s assistant.



Her story highlights the myriad of opportunities that can arise from a commitment to serve, inspiring others to consider how their own choices can lead to doors opening in unexpected ways. Whether through leadership, networking or mentorship, Smith exemplifies how the military can shape lives and futures for the better.