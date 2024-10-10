2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

Through USNORTHCOM and in support of dual status commander in North Carolina, active-duty soldiers provide necessary support during natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience.

