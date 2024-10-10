Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Story by Jhomil Bansil 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Through USNORTHCOM and in support of dual status commander in North Carolina, active-duty soldiers provide necessary support during natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 20:21
    Story ID: 483188
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support, by Jhomil Bansil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HURRICANE
    NORTH CAROLINA
    DOD
    USNORTHCOM
    HELENE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download