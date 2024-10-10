TacMed Airmen, local agencies partner for mass casualty training

Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | U.S. Tactical Medical Airman, 1st Sgt. Scott Vermeer from the Idaho Air National...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | U.S. Tactical Medical Airman, 1st Sgt. Scott Vermeer from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Cyber Operations Squadron, cares for a casualty during an intense mass casualty joint training exercise, Oct. 3-4, 2024. TacMed Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing medical group teamed up with local agencies and first responders from across Idaho for the exercise at the Idaho State Police training complex. The exercise focused on the Tactical Combat Casualty Care Tier 2 Combat Lifesaver course led by wing medics and consisted of scenarios that had active shooters and mass casualties, forcing TacMed personnel to fight back with paintball weapons while defending themselves and providing care and protection for their casualties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur) see less | View Image Page

Tactical Medical Airmen from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing medical group teamed up with local agencies and first responders from across Idaho for an intense mass casualty joint training exercise, Oct. 3-4, at the Idaho State Police training complex.



The exercise focused on the Tactical Combat Casualty Care Tier 2 Combat Lifesaver course led by wing medics and consisted of scenarios that had active shooters and mass casualties, forcing TacMed personnel to fight back with paintball weapons while defending themselves and providing care and protection for their casualties.



“The goal of this training was to immerse community medics from varying agencies and backgrounds with a stress inoculation to dynamic threat environments. Local agency paramedics, whether embedded within law enforcement special response teams or SWAT teams, respond to an array of calls, some of which can have active shooters, mass casualty, etc.,” said Maj. Mark Urban, Idaho Air National Guard critical care air transport team officer.



“Our TacMed Airmen need to continue to reinforce our skills of TCCC Combat Lifesaver to be trained and ready for future deployments,” Urban said.



Medic instructors, Senior Master Sgt. Davis Nguyen, Staff Sgt. Cody Eisenbrandt, Tech. Sgt. Hannah Andreoli joined forces with TacMed personnel from Ada County Paramedics, Meridian Fire Department, Payette County Paramedics and Canyon County Paramedics to learn from each other and for some of them to become qualified with the Tier 2 Combat Lifesaver course. Other Airmen outside of the medical group, like 1st Sgt. Scott Vermeer from the 124th Cyber Operations Squadron, completed the course along with his TacMed counterparts.



“When we put on these group courses and exercises, we invite Airmen from other squadrons who already have their Tier 1 to become certified as Tier 2 in the Combat Lifesaver course, with that they can become instructors on base as well,” said Eisenbrandt. “Today, Vermeer took the course to be DoD certified as Tier 2.”



TCCC Tier 1 is a course for all service members. TCCC Combat Lifesaver Tier 2 is for personnel deploying in support of combat operations or for this exercise, TacMed agencies from the local first responder community. ТССС Combat Medic/Corpsman Tier 3 is for specific military medical personnel including medics, corpsmen and pararescue personnel deploying in support of combat operations.



ISP’s Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training provided the classroom space and support with materials and live actors as part of the simulation. Scenarios included SWAT vehicles, EMS vehicles and dummy bodies as well as the live actors.



“The Idaho National Guard works to involve, facilitate and integrate local agencies in training to foster strong community relationships and partnerships any chance we get,” said Urban. “Our medics and instructors facilitated this amazing cooperative training event which was well received by the participants and we look forward to future collaboration and training.”