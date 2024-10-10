ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting an informational open house to discuss the proposed Lock and Dam 10 mooring cell project, Nov. 7, at Guttenberg Public Library from 5-7 p.m. The public is welcome to drop in to learn more and meet with staff. There will be no formal presentation. The library is located at 603 South 2nd St., Guttenberg, Iowa.



The purpose of the project is to construct a mooring cell on the Upper Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 10, near Guttenberg, Iowa, for navigation tow boats to tie off while awaiting passage through the lock.



This project is authorized under the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program, which is a dual-purpose integrated program to enhance and improve the Upper Mississippi River system. The program seeks to provide a safe, reliable, cost effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne navigation system.



The St. Paul District maintains the 9-foot-deep navigation channel on the Upper Mississippi River and operates 12 locks and dams to support navigation from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy to reduce the stress on our roads and bridges. A 15-barge tow can move as much bulk commodities as 1,050 semis or more than 200 rail cars.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2024 Date Posted: 10.15.2024 14:16 Story ID: 483157 Location: GUTTENBERG, IOWA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers hosts open house for the proposed Lock and Dam 10 mooring cell, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.