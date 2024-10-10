Remains of World War II Soldier, Oakland, California, native to be buried in San Diego, California

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. James A. Deeds, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Oct 11 at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego. Miramar Memorial Service will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Oakland, California, Deeds was a pilot with the 345th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 98th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force. He was killed in action Aug. 1, 1943, after the B-24 Liberator he was flying crashed after being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation TIDAL WAVE, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, north of Bucharest, Romania. Deeds was 23.



He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Jan. 3, 2023, after the remains of unaccounted-for airmen were exhumed in July 2017 from Ardennes American Cemetery and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, Belgium, for identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Miramar Memorial Services, 858-566-9100.



