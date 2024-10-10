Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRICARE Temporarily Suspends Physician Referrals for Prime Beneficiaries in 16 Florida Counties due to Hurricanes

    Defense Health Agency Press Release

    Courtesy Photo | Defense Health Agency Press Release... read more read more

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Health Agency

    FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency today announced TRICARE Prime beneficiaries in 16 Florida counties may see any provider without a referral from their primary care manager (PCM) through Oct. 18, 2024, due to hurricanes Helene and Milton.

    The counties impacted are Brevard, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, and Sumter counties.

    Under the waiver, TRICARE Prime beneficiaries who have or may need to evacuate are not required to get a referral from their PCM to receive care in the community where they’ve relocated. Beneficiaries are advised to seek care from a TRICARE network provider, whenever possible. Network and non-network rules still apply.

    Additionally, beneficiaries in several Florida counties may temporarily receive emergency prescriptions refills.

    For more disaster information, visit the TRICARE Newsroom.
    Media with additional questions should contact DHA Media Relations.

    What DHS and FEMA are doing for Hurricane Helene
    https://www.fema.gov/hurricane-helene
    Spanish: https://www.fema.gov/es/disaster/current/hurricane-helene

    What the U.S. government is doing for Hurricane Helene
    https://usa.gov/hurricane-helene
    Spanish: https://usa.gov/es/huracan-helene

    What DHS and FEMA are doing for Hurricane Milton
    https://www.fema.gov/disaster/current/hurricane-milton
    Spanish: https://www.fema.gov/es/disaster/current/hurricane-milton

    What the U.S. government is doing for Hurricane Milton
    https://www.usa.gov/hurricane-milton
    Spanish: https://www.usa.gov/es/huracan-milton

    ###

    The Defense Health Agency provides health services to 9.5 million beneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees, and their families. The DHA operates one of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE Health Plan, and manages a global network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics, and dental facilities.

    Defense Health Agency health.mil/About-MHS/OASDHA/Defense-Health-Agency

    Sign up for Military Health System e-mail updates at health.mil/subscriptions

    Join the Defense Health Agency online community
    DHA on X at twitter.com/DoD_DHA
    DHA on Facebook at facebook.com/DefenseHealthAgency
    DHA on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/defense-health-agency

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 14:25
    Story ID: 483150
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRICARE Temporarily Suspends Physician Referrals for Prime Beneficiaries in 16 Florida Counties due to Hurricanes, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Defense Health Agency Press Release

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pharmacy
    TRICARE
    disaster
    DHA Spotlight
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Milton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download