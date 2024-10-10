Newcomers Orientation changes to better assist new arrivals

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany — The Ramstein Newcomers Orientation will undergo changes beginning Oct 16th and 17th, 2024, aimed at enhancing support for new arrivals and streamlining their transition to life at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



The Newcomers Orientation will now be a two-day program held at the Enlisted Club (Bldg. 2140). It will take place every week on Wednesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.



The course is designed to introduce active duty, family members, DoD civilians and contractors to essential information about transitioning to life in Germany and about the agencies and resources available to them in and around Ramstein AB.



This collection of briefings covers key aspects of life in a new country, including things like recycling, speed cameras and quiet hours to set new arrivals up for success during their time here.



“The new format will allow newcomers to accomplish key in-processing tasks,” Katheryn Haworth, 86th Force Support squadron work/life specialist. “This will allow them to focus on settling into the community and their new work centers.”



The updated curriculum will focus on Ramstein Virtual In/Out Processing Essential Resources (VIPER) taskers and their transition to Ramstein AB easier. The Newcomers Orientation will provide guidance to specific tasks that must be completed within their first seven days in the area.



The latest agenda will help newcomers to adjust to a new assignment and a new country, as well as welcoming them to the Kaiserslautern Military Community.



To sign up for the Newcomers Orientation, contact the Military and Family Readiness Center by emailing 86fss.mfrc@us.af.mil or visit http://www.86fss.com/mfrc/relocation-assistance/.

