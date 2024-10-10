Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Shawnee, Oklahoma

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Cpl. Jesse L. Mitchell, a Soldier who died a POW during the Korean War, will be interred Oct. 12 at Fairview Cemetery, Shawnee, Oklahoma. Walker Funeral & Cremation Service will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Shawnee, Mitchell was a member of C Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He went missing in action December 1950 after his unit engaged in intensive combat actions in the vicinity of Kunu-ri, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, during the Battle of Ch’ongch’on River. He reportedly died a prisoner of war from exhaustion and malnutrition in summer 1951, at age 22.



Mitchell was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency April 8, 2024, after his remains were exhumed in July 2018 from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific - also known as the Punchbowl - Honolulu, Hawaii, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Cpl. Mitchell go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3808803/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-mitchell-j/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Walker Funeral & Cremation Service, 405-273-4700.



