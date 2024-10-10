Silent Warriors’ TRADOC Organic Medical Structure (TOMS) Introduces Prevention Initiative

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Joseph Scagnelli, TOMS NCOIC for the 305th Military Intelligence Battalion,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Joseph Scagnelli, TOMS NCOIC for the 305th Military Intelligence Battalion, briefs 305th MI BN students about the "Silent Warrior Reconditioning and Rehabilitation Training" during a class on the TRADOC Organic Medical Structure. see less | View Image Page

By Lt. Col. Gilbert Juarez, 305th Military Intelligence Battalion



FORT HUACHUCA, Arizona – The 305th Military Intelligence Battalion TRADOC Organic Medical Support (TOMS) section provides health care services to every 35F Intelligence Analyst attending Advanced Individual Training (AIT). The TOMS staff also advises the battalion commander on medical issues, readiness, and ways to optimize trainee performance.



Last year, the TOMS section identified a concerning trend. In nearly every training cycle, Soldiers arrived at AIT with behavioral health issues or physical injuries sustained in Basic Combat Training (BCT) or en route to Fort Huachuca. In many cases Soldiers rapidly recover from physical injuries and require no additional support. However, more significant injuries, such as sprained ankles, require advanced treatment.



Identifying these Soldiers during the onboarding process is critical because AIT is programmed to train, educate, and challenge Soldiers both inside and outside of the classroom. This training may exacerbate underlying behavioral health issues or physical injuries.



“The battalion TOMS team recognized this reality and teamed with Behavioral Health specialists, Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) coaches, and therapists to develop a targeted strategy to promptly address these concerns,” said Staff Sgt. Joseph Scagnelli, TOMS NCOIC.



The Warrior Checkpoint initiative aims to prevent further injuries and address behavioral health conditions before crisis by fully screening incoming AIT Soldiers as they arrive. Like a traffic checkpoint, where law enforcement stops to inspect and ensure all drivers are prepared to continue safely, the Warrior Checkpoint screens Soldiers for issues that could impact their time in AIT.



“Warrior Checkpoint unites the best of healthcare - preventative care, holistic healing, and conventional treatment that empowers Soldiers to take charge of their health,” said Scagnelli.



The battalion trains 1000 to1500 Soldiers annually and is proactively working to mitigate issues before they escalate. By leveraging resources from the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE), and the 111th Military Intelligence Brigade, Soldiers are equipped with a comprehensive set of tools and capabilities to enhance their training and performance.



“When we operated without the initiative, Soldiers did not get the care they needed, leading to more significant injuries, valuable training time loss, and more medical encounters,” said Scagnelli.



The Warrior Checkpoint involves a five-step process that starts on day one of in-processing at the battalion. The TOMS team ensures the accuracy and completeness of Soldiers' MEDPROs records, conducts behavioral health and injury screenings, and coordinates any necessary follow-up treatment.



Behavioral Health Screening:

• Initial Screening: The TOMS team administers a series of medical questionnaires to evaluate and assess the status of each Soldier to identify symptoms of depression, anxiety, and other behavioral health conditions that could require treatment.

• Counseling and Support: Soldiers identified as having behavioral health concerns are then triaged based on the initial screening and provided immediate or follow-on care. The initiative ensures that these Soldiers receive behavioral health services.



“The 305th MI BN TOMS team, through the screening process, facilitates the voluntary guidance of the few Soldiers who self-identify depressive or anxious symptoms to designated support resources, which may include behavioral health,” said Lt. Col. Kara Barr, 111th MI BDE Behavioral Health Officer.



In addition to Behavioral Health services, the Soldiers can leverage additional support from the unit chaplain, Resilient and Readiness (R2) Team support, Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F), and Military Life Family Counselors (MFLC).



Physical Health Screening:

• Injury Assessment: Soldiers are evaluated for any physical injuries sustained during BCT or in transit. This assessment includes a review of medical records, a questionnaire to screen for injuries, and if necessary, a physical examination with diagnostic imaging such as X-rays or MRIs. Common injuries such as stress fractures, sprains, and strains are identified, and appropriate treatment plans are developed.

• Rehabilitation: All injured Soldiers that require follow-on treatment are referred to their TOMS provider, occupational therapy or physical therapy. Those with significant physical limitations are provided modified training regimens and rehabilitation plans to aid their recovery while maintaining their training progress. Recently, a reconditioning initiative pairing the TOMS team with Master Fitness Trainers (MRT) to support each Soldier with a medical profile was initiated by 305th MI BN.



The Warrior Checkpoint is not a one-time process but part of a broader strategy to provide continuous support and monitoring for Soldiers throughout AIT.



“It emphasizes education and awareness to provide Soldiers with information on injury prevention, stress management, and the importance of seeking help for behavioral health issues,” Barr said. “This proactive approach fosters a culture of health and wellness within the battalion.”



Results

It's been a year since the battalion introduced the Warrior Checkpoint. Throughout the year, the TOMS team has screened over 1,000 Soldiers and has consistently collected data to refine treatment methods. The findings indicate that, on average, 15 out of every 100 Soldiers arrive with some form of mental or physical issue. Among those identified as injured, 3 percent require follow-up care through occupational or physical therapy. The data also shows that preventing Musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries and other related conditions leads to fewer limited duty profiles, less medical encounters, and reduced training days lost for each Soldier. This analysis enabled the command to make informed decisions about the physical readiness of every Soldier and the resources needed to optimize training and performance.



“We want every Soldier to come to the course knowing that we care about their health and want to help them before they put more weight in their rucksack,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Edson Rodriguez, 305th MI BN.