Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Omaha, Nebraska

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Pfc. Charles A. Vorel Jr., a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred Oct. 18 at Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha, Nebraska. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Omaha, Vorel was a member of Baker Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action July 16, 1950, at age 19, while fighting the North Korean People’s Army along the Kum River north of Taejon, South Korea. He was declared non-recoverable in January 1956.



Vorel was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency April 22, 2024, after his remains were exhumed July 1, 2019, from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific - also known as the Punchbowl - Honolulu, Hawaii, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process, including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pfc. Vorel Jr. go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3808831/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, 402-391-1664.



