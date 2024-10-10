Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Haskell, Texas



FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Pfc. Orville J. Cox, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Oct. 19 at Willow Cemetery, Haskell, Texas. Smith Family Funeral Homes will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Haskell, Cox was a member of the 34th Pursuit Squadron, 24th Pursuit Group, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. He was killed in action Feb. 8, 1942, at age 19, during the Battle of the Points on the Bataan Peninsula, near Agloloma Point.



Cox was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency May 26, 2023, after his remains were exhumed in December 2022 from the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, Philippines, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pfc. Cox go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3796632/airman-accounted-for-from-wwii-cox-o/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Smith Family Funeral Homes, 940-864-2151.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2024 Date Posted: 10.15.2024 13:27 Story ID: 483139 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Haskell, Texas, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.